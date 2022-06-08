Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 8, 2022, Wednesday

One of America's most popular game shows, Jeopardy!, will return with another new episode on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The legendary game show has been around since 1964 and has aired 38 seasons so far. The current season is considered to be among the best in the show's long and illustrious history owing to great contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider.

Jeopardy! is typically played amongst three contestants and revolves around general knowledge. Participants are expected to keep their cool under pressure and use their intellect. The final question of the show is one of the major reasons behind the show's soaring popularity as it allows fans to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Fans can participate in the final round by guessing the answer ahead of the episode's air time. We have shared the clue and the answer for June 8 below.

What is today’s Final Jeopardy! question? June 8, Wednesday

The Final Jeopardy! question/clue for June 8, 2022, reads:

"A participant in this 1773 event recalled, "Some of our numbers jumped into the hold. ... I never labored harder in my life."

In the final round of the game show, participants are given the solution and they have to figure out the question.

The category for June 8, 2022, is "American History." Eric Ahasic, Maggie Sharpe, and Tessa Matsuzaki, the three participants in the upcoming round of the show, will have to tap into knowledge of history if they want to get this right.

Clue and solution to the June 8, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

For the category "American History," the clue and the solution for the upcoming final round are as follows:

Clue: A participant in this 1773 event recalled, "Some of our numbers jumped into the hold. ... I never labored harder in my life."

Solution: Boston Tea Party.

Joshua Wyeth, the young patriot, said these words to a Cincinnati journalist while discussing the 1773 Boston Tea Party. He said:

"Some of our numbers then jumped into the hold, and passed the chests to the tackle. ... We were merry, in an undertone, at the idea of making so large a cup of tea for the fishes but we used not more words than absolutely necessary. I never labored harder in my life."

The final round of the game show gives a tough choice to the contestants. They have to decide whether they will participate in the round and have a chance to extend their streak at the risk of losing their earnings. Most veteran players lose out in the final round.

Jeopardy! Contestants Today - June 8, 2022, Wednesday

The upcoming episode of the American game show will be played among two-day champion Eric Ahasic, high school math teacher Maggie Sharpe, and graphic designer Tessa Matsuzaki. Eric has won two back-to-back final rounds, and taken down Ryan Long in the process. He has a two-day total of $40,001. Ryan Long had previously won 16 final rounds in a row, creating an impressive streak and earning a whopping $299,400 to his name.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting night of Jeopardy!.

