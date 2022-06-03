Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 3, 2022

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will see 15-day champion Ryan Long continue his streak after another brilliant win on June 2, 2022. Fans are waiting for the solution of the final round of Jeopardy! that will be telecasted today. In the upcoming episode, the category for the final question is "Technology," and the solution is Telegraph.

The final question of the game show is one of the most important segments of the game show, and a reason behind its soaring popularity for decades since the show's inception back in 1964. The show is currently on its 38th season, which also happens to be one of the most popular seasons in the game show's long history, owing to some great participants like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio.

Jeopardy! is typically played between three participants who are tested on their general knowledge, trivia skills, and the ability to perform under pressure. The upcoming episode will be played among Ryan Long, doctoral student Lucia Yang and policy analyst Wyatt Yankus. So far, no participant has been able to put an end to Ryan's streak.

The final round's offbeat approach makes it stand out in the crowd of game shows on television. Fans love participating in the final round from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. However, in case you need some help, we have your back with the clue and solution for the final question of the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! given below.

Clue and solution to the June 3, 2022 Final Jeopardy!

The final round sees participants being provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question to win.

The category for June 3, 2022, is "Technology."

Clue: Upon the first use of this in 1844, the Baltimore Sun declared that time and space had been annihilated.

Solution: Telegraph.

Samuel Morse sent the first-ever telegraph message in 1844 from Washington D.C. to Baltimore through an experimental line. Commenting on this event, The Baltimore Sun wrote:

"Prof. Morse’s Telegraph has already, during the first week of its operations, been proved to be of the greatest public importance. Time and space has been been completely annihilated."

The final round of the show also gives the participants a tough choice. They can either play it and risk their winnings from the rest of the rounds, or walk away with whatever they have won till then. By playing and winning the final round, participants can extend their streaks.

Participants in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Ryan Long will return for his 16th game in the upcoming episode, with his total winning touching $279,400 as of yesterday. He will face Lucia Yang, a medical and doctoral student from San Diego, California, and Washington-based policy analyst Wyatt Yankus.

Ryan Long has already become a part of the Hall of Fame of Jeopardy!, and it seems that he is not going to give up anytime soon.

More about today's answer, Telegraph

Telegraph is a broad term used for any device that transmits information using codes. The telegraph, invented by Samuel Morse, was a point-to-point communication system, used from the mid-1840s till the 1900s when more advanced communication technologies took over.

Morse's telegraph was based on the usage of a device called a portarule, that employed a system of dashes and dots. After the invention of the machine, the first message transmitted by Morse was, "What hath God wrought."

