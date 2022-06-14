Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 14, 2022, Tuesday

The beloved game show Jeopardy! is ready with a new episode for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, which will mark the return of Eric Ahasic for the sixth straight day. The meteorologist from Minnesota has continued to build on his brilliant streak after taking down Ryan Long over a week ago.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows on television, beginning its initial run in 1964. The highly interesting and engaging show has established a loyal fanbase which continues to expand even today. The ongoing Season 38 has been one of the best in the history of the game show, with contestants like Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach forging brilliant streaks.

The final round of the show is one of the big reasons behind the show's popularity since it encourages audience participation. Many viewers follow a long-standing tradition of participating in the final round by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time.

Don't worry if you need a helping hand with today's topic because we have compiled the question and the answer, along with other important details, below.

What is today’s Final Jeopardy! question? June 14, Tuesday

The final question for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, is:

"In June he said, "Don't lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is ... a comedy of errors."

The overarching category for the same is "1972." The final round sees contestants receiving the solution after which they have to figure out the question.

Clue and solution to the June 14, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, is "1972."

Clue: In June he said, "Don't lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is ... a comedy of errors."

Solution: Richard Nixon.

One of the biggest historical scandals, "The Watergate," took place in 1972, and it proved to be the major reason behind Richard Nixon's downfall. Widely regarded as one of the biggest blunders in American bureaucracy, it was later addressed by Nixon in this famous quote:

"When you get in ... say, 'Look the problem is that this will open up the whole, the whole Bay of Pigs thing, and the President just feels that, uh, without going into the details — don't, don't lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is a comedy of errors ..."

The final round of Jeopardy! gives a very difficult choice to the contestants. They can either participate in the final round and risk losing the money they had earned, or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streaks. By winning the final round, players can carry their streak onto the next game.

Jeopardy! contestants today - June 14, 2022

Jeopardy! is always played among three contestants. The upcoming episode will see six-day champion Eric Ahasic, Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkelee, and Barry Margulies, a professor Emeritus at Towson University, compete.

Eric Ahasic has been in brilliant form for six days in a row, and it does not seem like he will be slowing down anytime down. Catch him trying to extend his streak tonight.

