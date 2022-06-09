Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 8, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! two-day champion Eric Ahasic returned to compete in a brand-new episode on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He is known as the winner who defeated Ryan Long’s 16-day streak this week.

Eric, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been trying to qualify as a contestant on the game show for 15 years.

In tonight’s episode hosted by Mayim Bialik, Eric was up against two new competitors. These are Tessa Matsuzaki, a graphic designer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Maggie Sharpe, a high school math teacher from Los Angeles, California.

Jeopardy! winner today - Eric Ahasic

The first round’s categories were: French Kings Named Louis, Recent Slang, Put it on What?, Alliterative Sports No-No’s, Laurel, Canyon.

Eric Ahasic gave six correct answers, including Daily Double, and banked $6,600 in the first round itself. Maggie Sharpe and Tessa Matsuzaki were unable to match Eric’s winning amount as they earned $3,800 and $800, respectively.

In the Double Jeopardy round, the categories were: Fictional Places, Around the World, 5-Letters Ends in “O,” Elements & Their Uses, Stories of the Saints, Laurel Canyon.

With two back-to-back clues, the second round turned out to be pretty interesting. Eric found both the clues and answered correctly, resulting in a big jump in score from $13,000 to $25,000 (total $30,600). Tessa lost her chance at winning the game by incorrectly answering #30 clue. She ended up with $11,800, and Maggi banked $3,600.

The Final Jeopardy! round turned out to be a disaster for Maggi as she was seen overthinking her answer. She bet $3,599 for this round, but she answered incorrectly and ended up with just $1.

Eric and Tessa, on the other hand, gave correct responses to the final clue and wagered $5,000 and $4,599, respectively.

With the total amount being $35,600, Eric Ahasic emerged as the winner today.

Eric Ahasic: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Today's Final Jeopardy! Results

The category in the final round was “American History,” and the clue was as follows:

“A participant in this 1773 event recalled, “Some of our numbers jumped into the hold …I never labored harder in my life”

The correct response to the clue was: “What is the Boston Tea Party?”

In 1773, the Boston Tea Party turned out to be one of the most famous events in America. The final clue referred to Joshua Wyeth’s (an individual who actually participated in the protest) quote. The young patriot told a Cincinnati journalist at the time:

“Some of our numbers then jumped into the hold, and passed the chests to the tackle. We were merry, in an undertone, at the idea of making so large a cup of tea for the fishes but we used not more words than absolutely necessary. I never labored harder in my life.”

Eric and Tessa answered correctly, while Maggi failed to do so. Here's a look at the final results of the June 8, 2022 episode:

Eric Ahasic: $30,600 + + $5,000 = $35,600 (What is the Boston Tea Party?)

Tessa Matsuzaki: $11,800 + + $4,599 = $16,399 (What is the Boston Tea Party?)

Maggie Sharpe: $3,600 – $3,599 = $1 (What is the taking of Amistad?)

Eric became a three-day champion on June 8, 2022, with a total winning amount of $75,601. Will his winning streak continue? Only time will tell.

A new episode of Jeopardy! will air on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far