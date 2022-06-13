Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 13, 2022, Monday

The long-running American game show Jeopardy! has slowly made its way to the forefront of television over its lengthy tenure, beginning in the 1960s. This new episode of Jeopardy! will feature the return of Eric Ahasic, who has been on a streak of five days, as of June 10, 2022. He will face off against student Mazin Omer and banking director Lisa Hernson.

The popularity of the show stems from its offbeat approach, engaging content, and an extremely interesting final round, which also allows audience participation, and is one of the chief attractions of the game show. This particular season has been one of the best ones in the long history of Jeopardy! owing to some brilliant contestants like Matt Amadio, Mattea Roach, and more recently, Ryan Long.

Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final round ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice among fans of the game show. But as it is not possible for viewers to have knowledge on every possible subject, we have complied the clues, solutions, and other details below.

What is today’s Final Jeopardy! question? June 13, Monday

The final question for June 13, 2022, for the category "TV Legends," is:

"Buster Keaton considered her the tops in her field and, in fact, was one of her early mentors."

The category "TV Legends" is one of the foremost favorite categories for pop culture fanatics.

The final round follows an odd format, where the viewers are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

The legendary Buster Keaton was one of the earliest mentors of the famous TV actress Lucille Ball. Lucille Ball became a household name after her long stint in I Love Lucy. Ball also considered Keaton as one of her earliest serious mentors. In her biography, Kathleen Brady revealed:

"Keaton taught Lucille how to command props and how to throw herself into physical maneuvers without hurting herself. Speedy, rambunctious Lucille learned to slow down and refine action. Keaton drilled her in the mantra that was the foundation of her fabled comic timing: Listen, react, then act."

The final round also poses a terrific dilemma where the participants are forced to make a tough choice. They can either play the final round and risk losing the amount they have accumulated over all the other rounds or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streak.

The final round has often proven to be the downfall of many great contestants, like Ryan Long the previous week.

Jeopardy! contestants today - June 13, 2022

The game show is always played among three contestants. They are Lisa Hernson, a banking director from New York, Mazin Omer, a student from Ohio, and 5-day champion Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, for June 13, 2022.

Eric has accumulated $133,801 in his run so far. Be sure to tune into your local stations tonight to see Eric in action again.

