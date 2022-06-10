Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 10, 2022, Friday

Jeopardy! is ready to return with a new episode on Friday, June 10, 2022. Eric Ahasic will try to continue his brilliant streak today after defending the throne successfully for four days now.

As one of the most popular game shows on American television, the show began its journey in the 1960s, and has aired 38 seasons as of 2022. The game show is well known for its ability to make general knowledge and trivia highly engaging. The interesting final round encourages viewer participation, and has played a significant role in boosting the show's popularity. The game usually pits three contestants against each other in front of their loyal fanbase.

Guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's air time is a beloved practice among the fans of the show. To help out, we have compiled the solution, clue, and other details regarding today's episode below.

What is today’s Final Jeopardy! question? June 10, Friday

The Final Jeopardy! question for June 10, 2022, is:

"Brazil stretches 2,700 miles from the Atlantic in the east to Serra do Divisor National Park on the border with this country in the west."

Since the category is "The Western Hemisphere," Geography enthusiasts will definitely have an upper hand.

The final round follows an offbeat format where the participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Many veteran players have lost their streaks after faltering in this round. Most recently, Eric Ahasic beat 16-day champion Ryan Long in the final round.

Clue and solution to the June 10, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

As mentioned above, the category for June 10, 2022, is "The Western Hemisphere."

Clue: Brazil stretches 2,700 miles from the Atlantic in the east to Serra do Divisor National Park on the border with this country in the west.

Solution: Peru.

Brazil's westernmost point is Serra do Divisor National Park, which borders the periphery of Peru. Serra do Divisor is known for its natural beauty and wildlife.

The final round forces the contestants to make tough choice. They either have to play the round and risk their winnings, or they can walk away and give up the chance to extend their streak. This results in some compelling drama every episode.

Jeopardy! contestants today - June 10, 2022

The trivia game is typically played among three contestants. The upcoming episode will see four-day champion Eric Ahasic, California-based attorney Randy Moss, and voice & speech teacher Siobhan Doherty from Santa Barbara, California, go head to head.

Eric Ahasic, the Minneapolis-based meteorologist, came into the spotlight after interrupting the winning streak of Ryan Long, who had been on the show for over two weeks by then. Eric Ahasic has been playing brilliantly since then, accumulating $105,801 as of the previous episode on June 9, 2022.

Eric may just end up in the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame if he continues to play so well. This season has already seen some brilliant performances from the likes of Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, Mattea Roach, and Ryan Long.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting night of Jeopardy! if you love the show.

