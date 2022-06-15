Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 15, 2022, Wednesday

We are all set for a new episode of the legendary game show Jeopardy! tonight. After being on the air for 38 seasons, Jeopardy! has cemented its position as one of the foremost game shows on American television. With a loyal fanbase that is growing even now, the show continues to engage everyone with its electric competition.

The captivating game show is popular for its offbeat final round, which allows viewers to participate and presents the contestants with a tough dilemma. The upcoming episode will see Megan Wachspress return for the second day in a row after she beat Eric Ahasic in the previous day's episode.

Guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime has become a common practice among the fans of the show. However, it can be difficult to guess the correct answer every time since the questions can be from just about any category. However, you do not have to worry because the answer to the upcoming episode's final question is given below.

What is today’s Final Jeopardy! question? June 15, Wednesday

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Eric knows his British Isles', uh, isles. Eric knows his British Isles', uh, isles. https://t.co/l9FIBwMNXE

The final question for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, is:

"Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Evan Strong, and Roy Campanella broke barriers representing this brand."

The category for the upcoming round is, "Brands." General knowledge enthusiasts may be familiar with this topic.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. As it happens, this round can pose some big problems for the players involved.

Clue and solution to the June 15, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for the final question of the upcoming round of the show is, "Brands."

Clue: Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Evan Strong, and Roy Campanella broke barriers representing this brand.

Solution: Wheaties.

Wheaties cereal became a symbol of health and athleticism since its launch in 1921. Employing athletes and sportsmen to endorse the brand became a successful marketing strategy for the company. Lou Gehrig was the first athlete on the cover of Wheaties. According to professor Michael J. Lansing said:

"Wheaties was really the result of some careful strategy by the leadership at Washburn Crosby...The company, the largest flour miller in the United States at the time, was facing some pretty serious problems. America was turning away from white flour and wanted a more nutritious alternative."

In the final round, participants can either play and risk their winnings, or walk away and lose the chance of continuing their streak. By winning the final round, a participant can continue to the next episode.

Jeopardy! contestants today - June 15, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! are returning champion Megan Wachspress, Gregory Scruggs, and Peggy Gibbons. Megan took down Eric Ahasic in the previous episode and totaled $17,201 in her first game. She will face Gregory, a journalist from Seattle, Washington, and Toronto-based legal editor Peggy Gibbons. After Megan's brilliant game yesterday, fans will be rooting for her.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting night of the game show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far