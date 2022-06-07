Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

With Ryan Long's 16-day-long streak coming to an end in the previous episode, Jeopardy! is all set to return on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with Eric Ahasic, the one who finally beat Long. The answer to the Final Jeopardy! of tonight's episode for the category "Writing Old and New" is Inferno .

The upcoming round of the fan-favorite game show will be played among editor Elaine Hesser, marketing analyst Michael Toughill, and one-day champion Eric Ahasic. Eric Ahasic won the much-anticipated final round in the previous episode, enabling him to begin a fresh streak on the show.

If you are a fan of Jeopardy!, you will know that the final round is one of the most exciting segments of the game show. It is one of the primary reasons behind the soaring popularity and loyal fanbase of the show. The final round allows viewers from across the world to participate in the game show by guessing the answer ahead of the episode's air time.

Guessing the final answer has become a beloved practice for Jeopardy! fans. In case you need a helping hand for today, the clue and the solution are given below.

Clue and solution to the June 7, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Participants are given the solution and they have to guess the correct question in the final round of the show.

For June 7, 2022, the category is "Writing Old and New."

Clue: This 2013 bestseller shares its title with the first section of a poem from 7 centuries before.

Solution: Inferno.

Dan Brown's 2013 bestseller Inferno shares its name with Dante’s work from over 700 years ago. The book was also heavily inspired by the Italian poet's creation of the same name.

The final round of the show follows an offbeat format where the participants are given a difficult choice. They can either play in the final round and risk losing their earnings for the day or skip the final round and walk away with what they already won. A contestant can extend their streak only by winning the final round.

About the contestants in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

The famous American game show is typically played between three contestants. For the upcoming round, Minneapolis-based meteorologist Eric Ahasic will play against a senior marketing analyst from Seattle, Washington, named Michael Toughill and California-based features editor Elaine Hesser.

The previous episode of the show saw the downfall of Ryan Long who previously had a 16-day streak. Eric Ahasic became the new champion, winning $18,401 on his debut day. Undoubtedly, Ryan Long had a great streak and registered his name among the other brilliant contestants we have seen in the 38th season of the game show so far, like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio.

More about Inferno

Bookmajestic twt @bookmajestictwt

Actually this is my first Dan Brown novel, I hope this will be worth my time.

Ok, off to Italy!



P.s. I prefer Dante Alighieri cover edition. What I get from publisher is the movie tie-in cover (right), but it's free book, so I still accept it CR: Dan Brown - Inferno.Actually this is my first Dan Brown novel, I hope this will be worth my time.Ok, off to Italy!P.s. I prefer Dante Alighieri cover edition. What I get from publisher is the movie tie-in cover (right), but it's free book, so I still accept it CR: Dan Brown - Inferno.Actually this is my first Dan Brown novel, I hope this will be worth my time.Ok, off to Italy!P.s. I prefer Dante Alighieri cover edition. What I get from publisher is the movie tie-in cover (right), but it's free book, so I still accept it 😂 https://t.co/Wngi1pXl37

Inferno is a thriller novel by Dan Brown that was released in 2013 to great audience acclaim. The book is the fourth installment in the Robert Langdon series, following Angels and Demons, Da Vinci Code, and The Lost Symbol.

While Inferno received mixed reviews from critics, it sold over 369,000 copies following its initial release. It was later adapted into a film by Ron Howard, which starred Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones.

Make sure you tune into your local stations for another episode of Jeopardy! tonight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far