Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 27, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode and a new champion on June 27, 2022. The upcoming episode will mark the return of technology professional Joe Feldmann as he steps forward to extend his streak after his brilliant win on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The long-running American game show Jeopardy! has captivated viewers all around the world with its quirky and offbeat format for 38 seasons, originally beginning in 1964. This particular season has been legendary with some of the greatest contestants in the history of the game, like Mattea Roach, Matt Amadio, and Amy Schneider, leaving their everlasting mark on the show.

Along with its funky unusual nature, the much-coveted final round is another reason for the show's soaring popularity. The final round has one of the most fascinating formats, and also allows viewers from around the world to participate and be a part of the game. Loyal fans of the game show have made it a habit of guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's air time.

However, questions in the final round often greatly vary in topics and genres, making it very difficult for viewers to guess each one correctly. So to help viewers, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! below.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? June 27, Monday

The question for the upcoming episode of the game show, from the category "The World of Today" is:

"Partly because it was a monosyllable, this word was chosen as "a noun that conveys the idea of a unit of cultural transmission."

"The World of Today" is a particularly interesting topic for participants with a knack for keeping up to date with current affairs in this rapidly evolving world.

In the odd final round, participants are usually provided the solution and must figure out the question. This by itself seems easy, but it can cause a whole lot of trouble for the contestants on the other end of it.

Clue and solution to the June 27, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for the final question for June 27, 2022, is "The World of Today."

Clue: Partly because it was a monosyllable, this word was chosen as "a noun that conveys the idea of a unit of cultural transmission."

Solution: Meme.

Perhaps one of the most used words in the present time, "meme," comes from Richard Dawkins's 1976 book, The Selfish Gene. The term was originally derived from the field of evolutionary biology, which means "a unit of cultural transmission."

In Richard Dawkin's words:

"We need a name for the new replicator, a noun that conveys the idea of a unit of cultural transmission, or a unit of imitation. 'Mimeme' comes from a suitable Greek root, but I want a monosyllable that sounds a bit like 'gene.' I hope my classicist friends will forgive me if I abbreviate mimeme to meme."

The final round also puts the participants in a tough position where they have to choose between playing the final round and running the risk of losing all their earnings from the day or walking away and losing the chance to extend their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - June 27, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! include returning champion Joe Feldmann, high school teacher Armand Sanchez and writer Emma Henke. Since Ryan Long's downfall, players have had a hard time maintaining a long streak. We will see in the coming days if Joe becomes the one to extend his streak to a historic number.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jeopardy!.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far