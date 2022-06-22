Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 22, 2022, Wednesday

On the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, one of the top game shows on American television, Megan Wachspress will return to play her seventh consecutive game after quietly building her streak over the past week. She rose to prominence after taking down the brilliant Eric Ahasic and has won six games in a row since then.

Jeopardy! is a highly engaging game show that employs many offbeat elements in its general knowledge-based premise. The show has been on air since the early 1960s. It has aired 38 successful seasons, with the current one being extremely popular, owing to some exceptional contestants, like Mattea Roach, Matt Amadio, and Amy Schneider.

Apart from its highly engaging nature, the show boasts an impressive final round that allows viewers to participate. The loyal fans of the game show have built a tradition of guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the show's air time. More often than not, this has proved to be a daunting task.

This is especially difficult as Jeopardy! requires a high level of trivia skills, paired with knowledge about various fields. To help figure the answer out, we have compiled the question, answer, and other essential details about the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! below.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? June 22, Wednesday

The final question for June 22, 2022, reads:

"This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird "equally capable of speech."

The category for the upcoming round of the show is "19th Century Literature." Though more people have an idea of this category, it is by no means an easy topic. The vastness of the category makes it difficult for participants to pinpoint the correct answer.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and have to figure out the question. This offbeat approach has worked very well in boosting the show's popularity. The final round also gives participants a tough choice.

Clue and solution to the June 22, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for June 22, 2022, is "19th Century Literature."

Clue: This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird "equally capable of speech."

Solution: Edgar Allan Poe.

Edgar Allan Poe is one of the most influential writers in the history of literature. He is often credited with inventing the detective fiction genre. His macabre writing style has been a significant influence on American literature. His most famous works include The Raven, The Dream Within a Dream, The Tell-Tale Heart, and The Pit and the Pendulum.

Participants are usually left with a difficult choice in the final round. They can either play on and risk losing their entire winning for the day or walk away and lose the chance of continuing their streak. The final round has been the downfall for many brilliant players, including Ryan Long.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The contestants for the upcoming round are five-day champion Megan Wachspress, writer Sarah Brogren and marketing lecturer Jeff Weinstock. Megan Wachspress has built a fascinating streak and earned $60,603 in her six days on the game show.

