Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 29, 2022, Wednesday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is all set to feature new champion Pete Chattrabhuti. Contestants have recently struggled to maintain long streaks ever since Eric Ahasic beat Ryan Long to end his 16-day streak a couple of weeks ago. Pete will compete against associate professor Lauryl Tucker and real estate attorney Halley Ryherd in the upcoming episode.

Jeopardy! has long been one of the most intriguing game shows on television. Airing since the 60s, the game show currently boasts 38 seasons in total. As it happens, Season 38 is one of the most popular seasons in the show's illustrious history owing to memorable streaks by brilliant contestants like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio.

The final question of the game is significant for both the viewers as well as the participants. Viewers can participate in the final round from the comfort of their home by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. This has become a common practice for fans around the world.

However, figuring out the answer ahead of the episode can be a daunting task, given that the questions vary greatly in scope. Read on to find out the solution to today's final question as well as other details below.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? June 29, Wednesday

The final question or clue in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is:

"In the opening scene of its July 21, 1969 pilot episode, a man carves the letter D into wet cement."

The category for today's final question is, "Television History." This is certainly a difficult topic for people not in touch with the visual medium, but the answer to the clue is a very popular television show.

Contestants are supplied with the solution in the final round and they have to figure out the question. This format can often become very difficult to beat.

Clue and solution to the June 29, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for the upcoming final round of the game show is, "Television History."

Clue: In the opening scene of its July 21, 1969 pilot episode, a man carves the letter D into wet cement.

Solution: Sesame Street.

Sesame Street is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. It began in 1969 with the iconic opening scene of a man finishing his task of paving the cement on Sesame Street. Garrett Saunders played the role of the man (Gordon) in the act. In the pilot, two boys approach Gordon, who draws a "D" on the wet cement. This was followed by a cartoon about the letter D.

The modern version of the show has changed significantly from its early days.

The final round puts the players in a difficult position. They can either play on and risk losing their earnings for the day or walk away and lose the chance of extending their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode are returning champion Pete Chattrabhuti, associate professor Lauryl Tucker, and real estate attorney Halley Ryherd. Pete started his streak off brilliantly in the previous episode but it remains to be seen if he can hold on to it.

