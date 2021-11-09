Where to watch 'Sesame Street' Season 52? Release date, trailer, and more about iconic series

The iconic children's program Sesame Street is back with another season. This season will focus on a “playful problem-solving curriculum” and use the phrase "I wonder what if...lets try" repeatedly.

The new season will debut on November 11 on Cartoonito on HBO Max and will have 35 episodes in total, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

New faces on Sesame Street Season 52

As the trailer reveals, Sesame Street Season 52 will feature a number of new faces. Some of the celebrity special guests this season include .Paak singing a song on an episode dedicated to Martin Luther King, tennis player Naomi Osaka reminding viewers about the importance of sunscreen, astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

This season will also welcome Tango, Elmo’s adopted puppy. Tango was previously introduced in the special, Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, in August 2021 and will now appear regularly in Sesame Street episodes.

What is interesting about the new season?

Sesame Workshop’s Senior Vice President and Executive Producer Ben Lehmann has admitted that creating the new season in the middle of the pandemic was an enormous challenge. He said,

“Just as our characters use playful problem-solving in the face of challenges, we, too, took a creative approach, finding innovative solutions while keeping our cast and crew safe."

Seven of this season’s episodes will feature the outdoors. Five episodes were filmed on-location at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard in North Salem, N.Y., starting with Sesame Street Goes to the Farm.

The new season of Sesame Street will also include two racial justice-themed episodes - one featuring Elmo, Tamir and friends making a Peace Tree on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and another where Alan shares his Japanese-American heritage with the Sesame Street gang as they learn to make pickled daikon for the community garden food stand.

Sesame Street is packed with some exciting adventures with celebrity figures this new season. Catch the show on HBO Max from November 11 onwards, every Thursday.

