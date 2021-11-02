Naomi Osaka's Sesame Street episode to air in January 2022

Almost a month ago, Naomi Osaka posted a selfie with Elmo to indicate that she'd be making an appearance on the beloved children's show Sesame Street. The latest season of the show is returning on 11 November, so Osaka's fans will finally be able to see how exactly the four-time Slam champion spent her time with the muppets on Sesame Street.

Osaka isn't the only big name making an appearance this season. The tennis ace will be joined by pop star Billie Eilish, country music star Kacey Musgraves and poet Amanda Gorman, among others.

The episode featuring Naomi Osaka will only air next year, on 6 January. In it, the 24-year-old will be seen talking about the importance of using sunscreen to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun.

Osaka's line of skincare products - Kinlo - is aimed at the same thing. So it's not surprising that the Japanese is using the platform of Sesame Street to share the insights she has learned from her business venture.

Naomi Osaka enjoying life during tennis hiatus

Naomi Osaka with her 2020 US Open trophy.

Naomi Osaka failed to defend her US Open title this year, losing in the third round to eventual finalist Leylah Fernandez. Following that loss, Osaka announced a hiatus from tennis as she claimed she wasn't feeling too happy during competition.

Since then, the 24-year-old has been enjoying life outside of tennis, looking very content with her decision to take a break. After vacations in Greece and Italy, Osaka also made her debut on Twitch last week to document her gaming journey.

The Japanese's return to tennis, however, remains a matter of speculation for the moment. Despite announcing her intention to play again soon due to the resurfacing of her desire to compete, Naomi Osaka hasn't made any formal announcements about her schedule.

In fact, for quite a while now, Osaka hasn't even posted any pictures or videos of her training sessions. With the Australian Open just a couple of months away, many fans are questioning whether she'll be making the trip Down Under to defend her title.

Osaka's previous attempts at defending Major titles have resulted in early losses. That said, she isn't the only player to suffer that fate recently; a successful title defense has become a rarity on the women's tour over the last few years.

