Naomi Osaka's European vacation continues in Italy, posts pictures of herself on the cobbled streets of Rome

Naomi Osaka's European vacation has now taken her to Rome, Italy. The Japanese until recently was holidaying in Greece, where she celebrated her 24th birthday with family and friends.

Osaka took to Instagram to share some photos from her latest vacation, looking chic in her casual attire. She was also pictured holding a Louis Vuitton bag, for whom she serves as a brand ambassador.

The four-time Grand Slam winner posed for some snaps on the cobbled streets of Rome and showed off her manicured nails, adorned with cute and colorful bears.

Following her third-round exit from this year's US Open, Naomi Osaka announced that she'd be taking a break from tennis. While she did express her intention to compete again, the 24-year-old hasn't confirmed when she'll step on the court next.

Interestingly enough, there is a WTA 250 event scheduled to take place in Italy next week and we could perhaps see the Japanese in action sooner than anticipated.

Naomi Osaka's Australian Open title defense clears first hurdle

Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open.

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is one of the few players who won't have to worry about the vaccine mandate announced by the Victorian government, barring unvaccinated players from entering the country. A few months ago during the Italian Open, Osaka revealed that she had gotten vaccinated.

Also Read

Osaka is yet to successfully defend any of her Grand Slam titles. Her best result while defending a Major crown came at the 2019 US Open, where she reached the fourth round. The 24-year old isn't the only player on the women's tour to fail to defend a Grand Slam title recently.

The last woman to successfully defend a Slam title was Serena Williams, when she won the 2016 Wimbledon and equalled Steffi Graf's tally of 22 Majors. Excluding the American legend, the last player to defend a Major title was Victoria Azarenka at the 2013 Australian Open.

Edited by Arvind Sriram