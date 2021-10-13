Naomi Osaka shares pictures of herself enjoying a vacation in Greece

Naomi Osaka is currently on a hiatus from tennis, and the Japanese appears to be making the most of her time away from the game. The four-time Grand Slam champion recently shared some pictures of herself living it up in Mykonos, Greece.

The scenic Greek island is a popular travel destination and is on the bucket list of every hodophile.

In the pictures, Osaka can be seen enjoying her time exploring ancient ruins and sailing on a yacht. She also took some time out to pose with a fan.

With the next few WTA tournaments slated to be played in Europe, it remains to be seen if Osaka is just enjoying her free time before getting back to the daily grind of the tour. The 23-year-old is a major draw in all the events she competes in, so getting a last-minute wildcard into a tournament shouldn't be difficult.

Naomi Osaka feeling the "itch" to play again

The 2021 US Open was the last tournament Naomi Osaka participated in.

Naomi Osaka stated that she'd be taking a break from tennis following her third-round exit from the US Open to eventual finalist Leylah Fernandez. The 23-year-old's decision to take some time off from tennis in order to focus on her mental health has received praise from athletes across various disciplines.

However, on a recent talk show the Japanese mentioned she felt the desire to compete again and could resume playing soon. Osaka hasn't played much this year and has consequently fallen out of the top ten for the first time since making her debut in the elite club in 2018.

As such, she could be in for a rough start to the 2022 season. If her Australian Open title defense ends prematurely, Naomi Osaka's ranking freefall will only continue. However, the four-time Grand Slam champion undoubtedly has the talent to make it to the top again.

Edited by Arvind Sriram