Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 30, 2022, Thursday

Season 38 of Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Thursday, June 30, 2022, featuring one-day winner Halley Ryherd and two new contestants.

Halley, a real estate attorney from Waukee, Iowa, won the previous episode by defeating Pete Chattrabhuti. Since Megan Wachspress' exit, the show has seen many contestants who weren't able to maintain their winning streak for more than a day or two.

Earlier, Megan and Eric Ahasic had a streak of six days. This helped them qualify for the Tournament of Champions, where they’ll face Ryan Long (16 wins) and Mattea Roach (23 wins).

In the latest episode, Halley was up against Dave Bzdak, a philosophy professor from Syracuse, New York, and Hoa Quach, a portfolio manager from Naperville, Illinois.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Dave Bzdak

Halley Ryherd won the June 29 episode, and her total one-day earnings were $5,999. Unfortunately, she couldn’t register a second win in the latest episode.

In the first round, the categories were: First Lady Firsts, ‘Stan’ Countries, Journalism, One Letter Makes a Difference, I Won an Emmy for That Drama, Tales from the Unclaimed Baggage Center.

This round went to Naperville’s Hoa Quach, who delivered six correct answers before the interview break, and led after picking 30 clues. Her score was $5,400. Meanwhile, Dave Bzdak earned $4,600. One-day champion Halley struggled as she landed in third place with earnings of $1,600.

The second round’s categories were: Thanks for the Memoirs, Science Words, Kentuckian Entertainers, ‘Eat,’ Drink, Be Merry.

The Double Jeopardy round saw Dave and Hoa in a neck-and-neck competition. This time, Dave led the game with $15,000 in his pocket, while Hoa banked $13,900. Halley’s score also went up to $7,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, viewers once again witnessed a triple stumper as none of the contestants gave the correct answer to the final clue. As they wagered large amounts, all three took home less than they earned in the second round.

Halley, who won the show in the previous episode, lost and got only $1. Hoa took home $900, and Dave’s final earnings were $2,000.

Hence, Dave Bzdak won Jeopardy! today.

Final results today

The category for the final round of the June 30, 2022, episode was “U.S. Cities,” and the clue read:

“This U.S. city now has 10 times the population of the other U.S. city for which it was named in 1845.”

The correct response was “Portland, Oregon.”

None of the contenders responded with the correct answer. Halley wrote “New Yor,” Hoa guessed “San Francis,” and Dave wrote “New York.”

Hoa and Dave wagered $13,000, respectively, and lost as their answers were incorrect. Halley, who warned $7,200 in today’s episode, wagered $7,199 and lost the final game, leaving her with just $1.

The final results of the June 30, 2022, episode are as follows:

Dave Bzdak: $15,000 – $13,000 = $2,000 (What is New York?) (1-day total: $2,000)

Hoa Quach: $13,900 – $13,000 = $900 (What is San Francis)

Halley Ryherd: $7,200 – $7,199 = $1 (What is New Yor)

Jeopardy! got another new winner today. The current winner, Dave Bzdak, will return in the next episode, which will air on Friday, July 1, 2022.

