5 best Jeopardy players of all time

Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy has maintained its top position among all trivia-based reality shows. It is safe to say that there is no other game show like Jeopardy.

Every episode leaves viewers with something new to learn. Each contestant showcases their knowledge, competitive technique, and personality in every episode.

Another fascinating aspect of the show was its host, the Late Alex Trebek. Alex stood out for being the dedicated, determined, humorous, wacky, compassionate, unique, quirky, intelligent, and curious host and the person he was.

The exciting concept of the show is another unique feature. The contestants showcase their brilliance and resolve trivia with clues as answers. Over the years, we have seen extraordinary minds coming on board and winning the game show.

We made a list of players who took part in this legendary show and won both the prize money and our hearts.

Note: The list is in no particular order and is not ranked.

Five legendary Jeopardy players of all time

1) Amy Schneider

The 43-year-old engineering manager from California, Amy Schneider, definitely tops our list for being an extraordinary player. Schneider first tasted victory on November 17, 2021. She has a winning streak of 40 games.

She has broken records by being the first-ever transgender woman to have qualified for the tournaments of champions. She is the fourth Jeopardy champion to surpass the million-dollar mark in non-tournament play, with total winnings of $1,382,800. Her winnings ranked her fourth in most money won in regular-season play behind Jennings, Holzhauer, and Amodio.

2) David Madden

David Madden is a true blue trivia lover. After his winning streak in 2005, Madden founded the National History Bee and Bowl, two academic quiz competitions for students with a history focus (the Bee is for individual students, the Bowl is for teams) in 2010.

He now has the seventh-longest Jeopardy winning streak, tied with Jason Zuffranieri. His total winning on the show was $430,400. He is also the founder and executive director of the International History Bee and Bowl, the United States Geography Olympiad, the US Academic Bee and Bowl, the National Science Bee, the National Humanities Bee, and the International History Olympiad, and the International Geography Bee.

3) James Holzhauer

James had a very diverse background in trivia before entering the game show. He has already participated in The Chase and 500 Questions before breaking records in Jeopardy.

With a background as a professional sports gambler, his skills and strategies were highly crucial to his 32-game winning streak. He is the third highest-earning champion, with $2,464,216 in 33 appearances. He set a new record of being the first and only player to win over $100,000 in a single episode.

4) Matt Amodio

Matt Amodio is a legendary player with the third-longest winning streak in the show's history. He won $1,519,601 in 39 appearances on Jeopardy, making him the third millionaire contestant on the show in regular-season play.

A Ph.D. in Computer Science at Yale University, Matt's first appearance in-game shows was in Academic Challenge in 2009. Amodio averaged $39,963 per victory, second highest to James Holzhauer at $76,944. During season 37, Amodio qualified as the first seed in the next Tournament of Champions. He responded to 1,299 clues—54.6% of all clues given—correctly throughout his run.

Amodio's strategy in the game show is consistently beginning his responses with "What's" instead of adjusting the interrogative pronoun for a suitable answer. He opted for this strategy because Jeopardy rules allow any question containing the correct response to be used. By not having to adjust the pronoun, he has one less thing to think about when formulating a response, which results in increased response time.

5) Ken Jennings

Ken Jennings is the greatest of all time. With his 74 winning streaks in 2004, he remains the highest-ranked Jeopardy champion. He won $4,522,700, the highest any contestant has ever won in the show's history.

He is currently hosting the show alongside Mayim Bialik. He also holds the record for the highest average correct response per game in Jeopardy! history. After winning, he wrote about his experience. He explored American trivia history and culture in his book Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Cand Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs, published in 2006.

