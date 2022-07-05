Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 4, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! is nearing the end of its 38th season, which is slated to end in four weeks, and things are heating up for a satisfying final run in this legendary season. This season has already seen several brilliant contestants, including Mattea Roach, Matt Amadio, and Amy Schneider, all of whom defied the odds to create breathtaking streaks that captivated viewers from around the globe.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will see the return of Eleanor Dixon, who previously beat Dave to claim her spot as the returning champion. She will face LA public defender Yungsheng Wang and Andie Huskie, an educator from Geneva, New York. The upcoming episode is sure to pack some thrills.

Jeopardy! is one of the most recognizable American game shows, which has been around since the 1960s. Its all-encompassing appeal comes from its unique format and engaging nature. The final question of the game show is also one of the chief reasons for the show's popularity. Along with its unusual format, the final question also lets viewers from around the globe participate from the comfort of their homes.

Shoutout to @NovaMBB for providing the magic number for Eleanor's Daily Double wager tonight!

Guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime is a cult practice for fans of the show, but it is not always easy due to the constantly varying topics and fields. That is where we come in. If you want to find out the answer to the upcoming round's final question, scroll on.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? July 4, 2022, Monday

The final question for the upcoming episode of the show is:

"At its peak, this state had 6 seats in the House of Representatives; since the 1930s, it has had just 1."

This question is from the category "The Eastern U.S." This is far from an easy topic, and the question for the latest episode is also quite complicated. Participants have to play carefully to avoid any mistakes on this particular question.

The final round has a complex format, where the participants are given the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often make things very complicated for the contestants.

Clue and solution to the July 4, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for July 4, 2022, is "The Eastern U.S."

Clue: At its peak, this state had 6 seats in the House of Representatives; since the 1930s, it has had just 1.

Solution: Vermont.

After the consensus of 1810, Vermont was given six representatives due to its high population. But eventually, the tides shifted and other places became more populous. It was changed again in the 1840 consensus and reduced to four. After two more amendments in 1850 and 1880, each subsequently reducing the number of seats, the final one came in 1930. Since then, Vermont has had only one representative in congress.

The final round puts the players in a dilemma. They have to choose between playing the final round and risking losing their entire earnings for the day, or walking away and losing the chance to extend their streak to another day.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, July 3, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the game show are Andie Husky, an educator from Geneva, New York, Yungsheng Wang, a public defender from LA, California, and returning champion Eleanor Dixon, a technical editor from Florida.

Catch them in action in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

