Why does Kathy Hilton’s decision to return to RHOBH season 13 depend on Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna? Socialite reveals

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) ended its season 12 on a dramatic note, with Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna in focus. Due to the allegations that Rinna has put on Hilton, the latter may not return for season 13.

Hilton recently stated that she’s willing to return to the show only if Rinna and Erika Jayne are not part of it. In an interview with TMZ, the socialite called the two co-stars “bullies.”

Hilton said:

"I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not.”

She continued:

“I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being the most authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall and they're afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they're capable of anything, Erika and Lisa."

RHOBH star Kathy Hilton slams Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna

While she mentioned that her return to RHOBH Season 13 depended on Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, Kathy Hilton also stated that the two reality TV stars were “desperate for a storyline.” She indicated the drama caused by Rinna and Jayne in Season 12. Furthermore, Hilton refused the idea of reconciling with Rinna.

Hilton further said:

“They'll throw anybody under the bus. I said a few weeks ago, 'You watch. They're all going to start turning on each other.' And that started happening yesterday."

For those unaware, the feud between Rinna and Hilton started on the RHOBH group’s Aspen trip in season 12. On the last day of their trip, Hilton was annoyed at Rinna after she ordered Kendall Jenner’s tequila and not Hilton’s. When the latter expressed her frustration to her sister Kyle Richards, she didn’t pay much heed to it. So Hilton left the group at the time.

The same day, the cast members headed to a club at night. Unfortunately, there was no footage of the dramatic scenes in the club or back home in Aspen. However, going by the group’s narrations, Hilton was throwing a tantrum at the club and was demanding to go home. At one point, she started screaming after Richards refused to accompany her.

So, Rinna agreed to go with Hilton. The next day, Rinna told the ladies that Hilton was furious throughout their ride home as she was cursing Bravo and NBC. Apparently, Hilton was screaming in anger when they got home and told Rinna that she would ruin her sister Kyle Richards and her family. Rinna also mentioned later that Hilton badmouthed each member of the cast.

The entire incident affected the group, especially the relationship between the sisters. Although Hilton apologized to her sister and Rinna, the latter decided not to let it go. In the finale of RHOBH Season 12, Richards discovered that the details of the incident were leaked to the press by Erika Jayne’s PR team.

Meanwhile, Hilton will be snapping at Rinna and Jayne for the same incident in the upcoming reunion episode of RHOBH Season 12.

Kyle Richards responds to Hilton-Rinna’s RHOBH drama

This is not the first time Kyle Richards’ relationship with her sisters has been affected due to RHOBH. Before Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards was part of the Bravo show. She left in season 5 due to legal issues and trouble keeping up with her sobriety.

However, during her stay, Lisa Rinna stirred a lot of drama between Kim and Kyle. Similarly, in season 12, Rinna couldn’t let go of the Aspen incident, which affected Kyle and Kathy’s relationship.

Speaking about the RHOBH Season 12 reunion drama, Kyle told Page Six:

“It was really bad for me. It was very emotionally draining. [I] could not keep it together. The emotions that I was feeling were coming from: ‘I’ve already been down this road with my family before,’ My most difficult reunions were [Seasons] 5 and a 12.”

Meanwhile, the final reunion episode of RHOBH Season 12 will air on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

