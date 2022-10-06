“Erika and Lisa are guilty”: RHOBH fans react after Kyle Richards accuses co-stars of leaking Kathy Hilton’s meltdown-incident to press

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) aired its finale episode on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. It ended with Kyle Richards accusing Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna of leaking details to the press about Kathy Hilton’s Aspen meltdown.

Lisa and Erika denied the allegations. Kyle then mentioned that Erika’s publicist have done it. But the latter continued to deny it and asked Kyle not to turn the table. Lisa supported Erika, which looked suspicious to the cast members.

RHOBH fans, too, felt that Erika and Lisa were lying about not knowing about the leaks. Viewers thought the two were guilty.

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. @MJFINESSELOVER Erika and Lisa Rinna are guilty AF. They want to demonize Kathy to make themselves look good. #RHOBH Erika and Lisa Rinna are guilty AF. They want to demonize Kathy to make themselves look good. #RHOBH

Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais revealed that Kathy was upset about the entire situation. The latter was not in attendance at sister Kyle’s party in RHOBH Season 12 finale.

Fans’ reaction on Erika and Lisa denying leaking Kathy’s incident to media

In the RHOBH finale (Episode 21), Kyle Richards organized an event that brought all the ladies together under one roof. Things were awkward between Kyle and Lisa as the latter was the only witness to Kathy’s meltdown and has not stopped talking about it since then.

Towards the end at Kyle’s party, the host was seen discussing with her co-stars about the story leak to the press. As Lisa and Erika Jayne were leaving, the rest of the ladies convinced Kyle to ask them whether they leaked it or not. Kyle confessed that she knew who did, and when she accused Erika and Lisa of the leak, they denied it.

As per fans, Lisa and Kyle looked guilty and viewers wanted the two to leave the show. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Tyler B’ee @tylerbeex6 Rinna and Erika aren’t smart at all! The over talking! The rehearsed responses are giving GUILT! #RHOBH Rinna and Erika aren’t smart at all! The over talking! The rehearsed responses are giving GUILT! #RHOBH

lex @Alexa_Helbring lisa rinna and erika need to be fired like for real #rhobh lisa rinna and erika need to be fired like for real #rhobh

liv @FakeGirlyGirl pls get lisa rinna & erika jayne off my damn tv. #RHOBH pls get lisa rinna & erika jayne off my damn tv. #RHOBH

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. @MJFINESSELOVER Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna do not need to return next season. #RHOBH Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna do not need to return next season. #RHOBH

Colette @Colette4656 @Andy #RHOBH Lisa Rinna is a liar and needs to be fired. Erika is guilty and that is that fire them both @bravo Lisa Rinna is a liar and needs to be fired. Erika is guilty and that is that fire them both @bravo @Andy #RHOBH

Erika Girardi & Lisa Rinna come off so miserable... & miserable beings stick together.

👁 #RHOBH Kyle acting like she begrudgingly has to choose blood just makes all worse.Erika Girardi & Lisa Rinna come off so miserable... & miserable beings stick together. Kyle acting like she begrudgingly has to choose blood just makes all worse. Erika Girardi & Lisa Rinna come off so miserable... & miserable beings stick together. 👁 #RHOBH

On the last day of the ladies’ Aspen trip, Kathy was witnessed yelling at her co-stars at a nightclub and was demanding to go home. After her sister Kyle Richards refused to accompany her, Lisa Rinna volunteered to take Kathy home. According to Lisa, Kathy was furious at Kyle and was badmouthing her. The Hilton wife apparently cursed NBC and Bravo networks as well.

Since the incident, Lisa didn’t seem to stop talking about the incident without giving out much detail about it. In the previous episode, Kathy apologized to Lisa and Kyle about her behavior, but Lisa told her that she was not going to get away with it.

RHOBH Season 12 finale recap

The finale of RHOBH Season 12 was intense and full of drama. It started with Garcelle having a Bags and Bubbles party with the ladies at her house, where she put up a Birkin bag collection. The party ended with Lisa bringing up the Kathy incident as Garcelle skipped the Aspen trip.

After a while, Kyle was seen walking away from the discussion, stating that she was not comfortable hearing negative things about her sister Kathy.

Lisa apologized to Kyle and mentioned that her sister should seek help for her behavior. The second half of the finale episode was held at Kyle’s house, where she invited the ladies to a diamond-themed party.

Throughout the event, Kyle was concerned about the situation between Lisa and Kathy. She was suspicious as the entire incident was leaked to the press and she wanted to hear a confession. She told Crystal, Dorit and Garcelle, respectively, that one of the cast members had leaked it and that she knew the person.

The RHOBH Season 12 finale ended with Kyle accusing Erika’s publicist of the leak. Erika denied the allegations and received support from Lisa.

Meanwhile, the drama will continue in the reunion, which will be released in two parts. RHOBH Season 12 Reunion part-1 will air on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

