“Sutton…you in danger girl”: RHOBH fans react as Erika Jayne apologizes to Sutton Stracke in Season 12 Episode 19

The latest Episode 19 of RHOBH (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Season 12 featured Erika Jayne apologizing to Sutton Stracke.

Throughout the season, Erika has been mean to Sutton on several occasions. She recently lashed out at Sutton on their Aspen trip when the latter questioned her involvement in her ex-husband’s legal case. Interestingly, Erika later apologized to Sutton for yelling at her.

While Erika’s apology melted her fellow cast member’s heart, fans were not buying it. Viewers felt the reality TV star was faking the apology because she now wanted to focus on Kathy Hilton’s drama.

Feelinalright1960 @KelleyR77380960 Sutton....you in danger girl. Don't trust any apology from Erika - she's already proven that she doesn't mean it #RHOBH Sutton....you in danger girl. Don't trust any apology from Erika - she's already proven that she doesn't mean it #RHOBH

Although Sutton appreciated her co-star saying sorry to her, she initially found Erika’s gesture weird.

Fans warn Sutton of Erika’s “fake apology”

Erika Jayne was seen apologizing to Sutton Stracke in RHOBH Season 12 Episode 19. Fans shared their opinion on Twitter, where they claimed that Erika’s apology was “fake” and that Sutton should not fall for it.

Take a look at RHOBH fans’ reactions:

J E R E M Y @jsample91 Sutton, you know that Erika’s apologies are disingenuous so I don’t know why they move you b/c she’s two face & doesn’t know how to have a real relationship w/anyone. #RHOBH Sutton, you know that Erika’s apologies are disingenuous so I don’t know why they move you b/c she’s two face & doesn’t know how to have a real relationship w/anyone. #RHOBH

Victoria @MzFanta Why does Sutton keep falling for these fake apologies from Erika? #RHOBH Why does Sutton keep falling for these fake apologies from Erika? #RHOBH

DomDown @DomDownTV Dear Sutton.....be done with Erika, her outbursts, and her fake apologies #RHOBH Dear Sutton.....be done with Erika, her outbursts, and her fake apologies #RHOBH

Tabs @Tabs20985081 Erika, you already said that you apologize and don’t mean it so you can stop fake apologizing to Sutton. #RHOBH #RHOBH MeanGirls Erika, you already said that you apologize and don’t mean it so you can stop fake apologizing to Sutton. #RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls

Violet @violet_blue68 @IfMarys Erika apologized because she knows they are done with Sutton for now. The Kathy Hilton takedown has officially begun. #RHOBH @IfMarys Erika apologized because she knows they are done with Sutton for now. The Kathy Hilton takedown has officially begun. #RHOBH

Mary's Clearance Rack @IfMarys Erika apologizes to Sutton.



Sutton, take note on how Erika turned on Crystal for not being sufficiently "loyal."



#RHOBH Has Hell frozen over or is everyone just high from the Aspen air supply?Erika apologizes to Sutton.Sutton, take note on how Erika turned on Crystal for not being sufficiently "loyal." #RHOBH MeanGirls Has Hell frozen over or is everyone just high from the Aspen air supply? 😭 Erika apologizes to Sutton. Sutton, take note on how Erika turned on Crystal for not being sufficiently "loyal."#RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls https://t.co/o0NAlPpmsr

Kendra! @KendraJames_ Sutton’s desire for Erika to like her is her greatest weakness. #RHOBH Sutton’s desire for Erika to like her is her greatest weakness. #RHOBH

deyiyes @deyiyes I wish Sutton would stop being so damn excited about being Erika’s friend 🥴 #rhobh I wish Sutton would stop being so damn excited about being Erika’s friend 🥴 #rhobh

Chingona Ab @Abyousocrazy Sutton wanting to fit in with Erika is off putting #rhobh Sutton wanting to fit in with Erika is off putting #rhobh https://t.co/5NqSEcijvv

Before leaving for Aspen, Erika had called Sutton a “liability” as a friend to Garcelle Beauvais. On the trip, she and Sutton locked horns once again when the ladies were discussing Tom Girardi’s lawsuit.

In response to all the questions and allegations about her earrings, Erika yelled at everyone, especially at Garcelle and Sutton. So while heading back to Beverly Hills, Erika told Sutton that she didn’t want to fight her and that she was sorry for screaming at her.

Speaking to Sutton, Erika said:

“When I scream out, it’s like pure anger. And I’m sorry for everybody that’s on the receiving end, including Kyle. But you know what? I was mad because I don’t feel heard.”

While Erika was apologizing, Sutton was seen in tears. She explained that she was moved by what Erika said.

But in a confessional, Sutton quipped:

“Is the plane going down? Are we going to die? Why are you saying I’m sorry?”

She further said:

“I mean, I am hoping that Erica is being real with me. When we did our snowmobiling, we had a very good conversation. Can I trust it? I’m going to try, but I really did look out the window looking for smoke.”

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 19 recap

The latest episode of RHOBH Season 12 revolved around Lisa Rinna throwing shade at Kathy Hilton. Lisa revealed in Episode 19 that Kathy was screaming the night before they were leaving Aspen.

Apparently, she wanted to go home when the ladies were at the nightclub, so she asked her sister Kyle Richards to head back to the house. But she refused, which made Kathy angry. According to Lisa’s confessional clips, the socialite threatened to ruin Kyle and her family and had also claimed to take down NBC and Bravo.

The official synopsis of RHOBH Season 12 Episode 19, titled “We Need to Talk About Kathy,” reads:

“When Kathy skips the flight home from Aspen, whispers surface about a meltdown directed at Kyle that took place the night before. Back in Beverly Hills, Erika tells Dorit she’s hurt that Garcelle talked behind her back and vows to say it to her face.”

It continued:

“Sutton and the others don flapper dresses for Crystal’s swank Roaring 20s birthday party. However, when Kathy arrives as if nothing is amiss, Lisa heads for the exit, and Erika decides to share what she heard.”

Apart from the Kathy-drama, the latest episode also saw Crystal Kung Minkoff celebrating her birthday. At the party, Erika confronted Garcelle for discussing her ex-husband’s legal case on a TV show and not give Erika a heads-up. In the end, the two decided not to drag the conversation further.

Viewers can catch Episode 19 on Bravo’s site or check local listings for reruns. RHOBH Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far