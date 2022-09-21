What time will Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 episode 19 air on Bravo? Ladies discuss Kathy Hilton’s meltdown

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 12 will feature the end of cast members’ Aspen trip.

RHOBH season 12 episode 19 will air on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. The show will feature Lisa Rinna accusing Kathy Hilton of being jealous of Kyle Richards’ success. On the flight back to Beverly Hills, the ladies will be seen discussing Kathy’s meltdown at Aspen's nightclub.

Titled “We Need to Talk About Kathy,” the official synopsis of the new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reads:

“Kathy skips the flight home from Aspen; Erika tells Dorit she's hurt; Crystal's Roaring 20's birthday party.”

Schedule of RHOBH season 12 episode 19

RHOBH 2022, aka The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, is nearing its finale. The season has 21 episodes in total and the upcoming one is episode 19. It will air on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on Bravo at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

Viewers can also stream the show on Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. The upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also be available on Peacock TV and Bravo’s website once it airs on the channel. The network’s site also contains previous episodes and seasons.

What to expect from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ new episode?

The nineteenth episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 2022 will focus on the dark side of Kathy Hilton. While Bravo will not reveal the incident that led to major drama, it will show the ladies discussing it on their way back to their homes.

On one last night in Aspen, the cast went to a club to let loose, but Lisa Rinna described in a preview that Kathy ruined the party. Apparently, she started screaming at all the ladies and demanded to leave. Once she was back at Kyle’s Aspen home, she threw her glasses on the floor and began jumping on them.

Lisa was in shock from the entire incident, while Kyle was heartbroken. In the preview, Kyle was seen informing her co-stars that Kathy refused to get on the plane and head back home with everyone.

In multiple confessionals, the cast members shared their viewpoints on Kathy’s meltdown.

Erika Jayne said:

“Kathy is not on the plane with us today because she had a breakdown at the nightclub that we were all at, that we saw.”

Sutton Stracke stated:

“Kathy was just a little off. She kept asking everybody to do the conga line, and I don’t think anybody wanted to do it. The next thing I know, she’s in my face saying that she wanted to go home, and ‘if you don’t go home with me, you are not my friend.’”

Crystal Kung Minkoff mentioned that she didn’t see anything that happened at the nightclub and that she believed Kathy couldn’t behave in the way the others were narrating. Diana Jenkins claimed that she saw Kathy “raging, screaming at the girls,” especially at her sister Kyle. The latter mentioned in the preview that Kathy had told her that she was “p**sed off.”

According to Kyle’s confessional, her sister wanted to go home and was asking her to accompany her. But Kyle refused, which made Kathy furious. Eventually, Lisa went with Kathy.

In the clip, Lisa said:

“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything and she's saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC Bravo. I will take down this show single-handedly. I will ruin you all.’”

Lisa further stated that Kathy told her in rage that she made Kyle and that she would destroy her and her family.

Another sneak peek clip showed Garcelle Beauvais and Sheree Zampino at Crystal’s birthday party. They were seen discussing Garcelle’s remarks on a talk show, where she addressed Erika’s diamond earrings related to her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal case.

Viewers can watch a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

