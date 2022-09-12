"Erika is evil": RHOBH fan Jennifer Lawrence shares her opinion on Bravo star Erika Jayne, calls the show "boring"

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence recently expressed her opinions on Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her upcoming film, Causeway.

During an interview with Variety, the actress talked about Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), stating that the it was “boring.” She further added that Erika Jayne from the reality TV series was “evil.” Lawrence said:

“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo #RHOBH Jennifer Lawrence thinks Erika is evil and needs a publicist ASAP Jennifer Lawrence thinks Erika is evil and needs a publicist ASAP 😭💀 #RHOBH https://t.co/SvtVbyGc4R

Jennifer Lawrence compared RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s situation to Dorinda Medley

Lawrence has confessed to being a Real Housewives fan multiple times in the past. She had earlier appeared on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen, where she expressed her opinions on the franchise.

During her recent interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Hunger Games actress suggested that Erika Jayne’s co-stars should help her control her behavior and make her realize how bad an example she is setting for fans.

Lawrence then compared Jayne’s situation to that of Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). The 32-year-old actress implied that Medley was seen drunk with lipstick smeared all over her face in an episode, and none of the fellow cast members or producers cleaned that up, instead letting her continue filming in that state.

The Oscar winner further agreed with co-star Brian Tyree Henry - also a Real Housewives fan - when he said that Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke should stay on RHOBH.

While Lawrence was open about sharing her views on the housewives, Henry was a bit hesitant. He said:

"Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good.”

When will RHOBH Season 12 air new episodes?

Season 12 of RHOBH airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 pm ET. It features Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Diana Jenkins, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards.

The latest episode of the reality TV show featured the ladies on their Aspen trip. Erika was seen yelling at Garcelle and Kyle, defending her stance on her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal case. Girardi was accused of “embezzling $2 million in settlement funds” from the families of those who died in the 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610.

In defending Girardi, Erika came across as someone with no remorse for the people who lost their lives in the accident.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reads:

“Kyle plans the perfect Aspen day; Diana and Garcelle pick sides, Dorit finds herself caught in the middle; Crystal and Sutton go hat shopping.”

Viewers can watch the new episode on Bravo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Meanwhile, fans can catch up on previous episodes and seasons on the network’s site or on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal