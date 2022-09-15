Why are fans slamming Kyle Richards for crying over Dorit Kemsley in RHOBH Season 12 Episode18?

The latest episode of RHOBH Season 12, which aired on Wednesday, September 14, was pretty intense and dramatic. Kyle Richards was seen crying over Dorit Kemsley as the latter skipped her plans for Erika Jayne.

The ladies were in Aspen where Kyle had arranged a fun day. But Erika, Dorit, and Diana Jenkins didn’t join the group because of the major drama that occurred the night before. Since Dorit didn’t accompany Kyle, the latter was hurt and ended up in tears.

Seeing Kyle’s breakdown, fans questioned her empathy for her sister Kathy Hilton, and criticized her for caring more about Dorit than about her own sibling.

Sarah Says... @SarahSaysS0 Kyle is way more upset about having a conflict with Dorit than she is about having conflict with Kathy. #RHOBH Kyle is way more upset about having a conflict with Dorit than she is about having conflict with Kathy. #RHOBH https://t.co/pPqvIezWKC

Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton was hurt when Lisa Rinna ordered Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila, instead of Kathy’s brand. She even expressed her frustration to her sister, but the latter didn’t want to get involved in the situation at the time.

Viewers slammed Kyle Richards for crying over Dorit Kemsley and calling her “like a family,” but ignoring her own sister’s feelings.

"Kim was right about Kyle all along": Fans criticize Kyle’s behavior towards Kathy in RHOBH

After Lisa Rinna kept on talking about Kendall Jenner’s tequila, Kathy decided to leave. She shared her frustration with Kyle, who advised her to not let Lisa’s behavior ruin her whole mood.

In a confessional, Kyle said:

“Once Kathy is mad, it’s hard to turn that around.”

Kathy was seen to be more upset because Kyle didn’t say a word to Lisa. Fans also criticized Kyle for not supporting her sister but making a whole deal out of Dorit and Erika not joining her for a fun day.

Many pointed out that Kyle's sister Kim, a former RHOBH cast member, was right about her. Kim was once involved in a fight with Kyle over the fact that the latter didn't support her.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Nope Likeshit. @IamDMVixen



Where are these passionate tears for her ACTUAL sister Kathy?!



I swear with each All of these tears Kyle has for Dorit because she is ‘likeeee faaaamily’ to her.Where are these passionate tears for her ACTUAL sister Kathy?!I swear with each #RHOBH episode…we are all learning that Kim was right about Kyle all along.. 🥴🤷🏽‍♀️ All of these tears Kyle has for Dorit because she is ‘likeeee faaaamily’ to her. Where are these passionate tears for her ACTUAL sister Kathy?! I swear with each #RHOBH episode…we are all learning that Kim was right about Kyle all along.. 🥴🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/KaBbS0Ix0E

grace johnson @graciejones730 Kyle is more emotional over Erika and Dorit, then for her own damn sisters Kim and Kathy. #rhobh Kyle is more emotional over Erika and Dorit, then for her own damn sisters Kim and Kathy. #rhobh https://t.co/fcV92uxIsE

Teddy @xTeddyNOIRx Kyle is crying over Dorit and Erika but paid her sister Kathy dust when she was visibly upset?? Kim was right. #RHOBH Kyle is crying over Dorit and Erika but paid her sister Kathy dust when she was visibly upset?? Kim was right. #RHOBH https://t.co/DOETPkh5uG

Forever boy @Shmattheww I know we don’t know the family dynamics but Kyle’s reaction when it comes to Dorit and Kathy speaks VOLUMES #RHOBH I know we don’t know the family dynamics but Kyle’s reaction when it comes to Dorit and Kathy speaks VOLUMES #RHOBH https://t.co/sCTHHduEHD

BRAVO BRAVO F*CKING BRAVO @bravob1tch_ kyle cares more about dorit not going to her hat store and being w erika than … kathy bring upset .. lol #RHOBH kyle cares more about dorit not going to her hat store and being w erika than … kathy bring upset .. lol #RHOBH

GooGooGitty @GooGooGitty



#RHOBH Kyle is crying over Dorit and Erika but not Kathy??? Kyle is crying over Dorit and Erika but not Kathy???#RHOBH https://t.co/0M20uUOlTp

lilliebug @lilliebug19701 @KyleRichards @ParisHilton #vilekyle @KathyHilton wow Kyles so upset about Erika & Dorit not showing up but Kathy was there and left upset but Kyle managed to make Kathy’s being upset about her. Wow I feel so bad that u guys have to watch how evil Kyle is to family #rhobh @KyleRichards @ParisHilton @KathyHilton wow Kyles so upset about Erika & Dorit not showing up but Kathy was there and left upset but Kyle managed to make Kathy’s being upset about her. Wow I feel so bad that u guys have to watch how evil Kyle is to family #rhobh #vilekyle

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 18 ended on a cliffhanger

Episode 18 of RHOBH Season 12 was majorly focused on Kyle Richards having a breakdown because Dorit Kemsley took Erika Jayne’s side.

The group was seen divided into two teams: One included Erika, Dorit and Diana, while the other had Kyle, Kathy, Lisa, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sheree Zampino.

Erika was called out for not showing empathy for the victims and their families involved in her ex-husband’s legal case. While the entire episode revolved around the feud between her and the rest of the ladies, it ended with Lisa throwing shade at Kathy via text messages.

Towards the end of the episode, Lisa, Kyle and Kathy were seen going to a club in Aspen. The scene then cut to "several hours later" and showed Lisa sending out text messages that read:

“I got in a sprinter with Kathy. And she had an absolutely melt down I’ve never heard or seen anything like it in my life. Anger screaming throwing things crying. Im locked in my room.”

In response, the recipient said, "OMG."

Lisa responded:

“The hatred that just came out of her towards her sister…I’m speechless.”

Post this, the episode displayed Kathy’s response to Lisa:

“Silence is golden, I am staying silent.”

Marie C @9woodMac #WWHL Are they trying to make us hate Kathy and just trying to deflect off of Erika Jayne hating the orphans, diana and rinna being horrible humans, kyle being a sh*t stirrer and Dorit and Mauricio's weird relationship? #RHOBH Are they trying to make us hate Kathy and just trying to deflect off of Erika Jayne hating the orphans, diana and rinna being horrible humans, kyle being a sh*t stirrer and Dorit and Mauricio's weird relationship? #RHOBH #WWHL https://t.co/Quv6ho8Q3k

The show then ended on a cliffhanger, with a “to be continued” message displayed on screen.

In the mid-season trailer for RHOBH Season 12, Lisa was seen talking about Kathy’s meltdown to the group. The clip further showed Kyle and Lisa confronting Kathy.

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 19 will air next on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on Bravo at 8 pm ET. Viewers can watch the latest episode on Bravo’s site or check local listings for the show’s schedule.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far