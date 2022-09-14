What time will Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 air on Bravo? Aspen drama continues, and more

The previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 showed the cast members on their Aspen trip. The upcoming installment will see them enjoy their vacation and create some major drama.

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 18 will air at 8 pm ET on Bravo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, featuring Erika Jayne in a negative light. Earlier, the ladies questioned her stand in her ex-husband’s legal case. For those unaware, her former spouse, Tom Girardi, was accused of “embezzling $2 million in settlement funds” from the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims’ families.

Erika was visibly triggered when Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins asked her whether she felt remorse for the families. The upcoming episode will show Dorit Kemsley trying to defend Erika in front of their friends on their Aspen trip.

All about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18

When and where to watch?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is all set to air Episode 18 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, on Bravo. It will air at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 7 pm Central Time (CT).

Viewers can also watch the episode on the network’s site after it airs on the channel. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various streaming services, such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from RHOBH’s new episode?

In the previous episode, Erika Jayne yelled at Garcelle as she said she was not involved in her then-husband’s legal case. Thus, she didn’t want to be connected to the questions about the victims.

Kyle Richards also questioned her friend about feeling remorse. In a preview for Episode 18, Dorit Kemsley was seen defending Erika in front of Kyle, where the latter was annoyed and in tears.

Further, the clip showed Dorit telling Crystal Kung Minkoff that none of them had all the information about the case, and thus no one should judge Erika without knowing the correct details. On the other hand, Erika was seen in her room while the rest of the ladies went out to explore Aspen.

In her room, Erika told Dorit:

“Everybody wants me to curl up and be nice and [say] ‘Oh my God! I am so sorry.’ I am not going to apologize for sh*t.”

Towards the end of the preview, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle were seen taking a dig at Kathy Hilton for ordering Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila. Kathy was then seen leaving the place angry because her sister Kyle didn’t take her side while others were mocking her.

The official synopsis of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 reads:

“Kyle plans the perfect Aspen day; Diana and Garcelle pick sides, Dorit finds herself caught in the middle; Crystal and Sutton go hat shopping.”

Earlier, Bravo released a mid-season trailer for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, where the ladies talked about a major feud between the two sisters at Aspen.

Kathy was portrayed in a negative light throughout the trailer, which ended with Lisa Rinna questioning Kathy for hurting Kyle. In the clip, the girls discussed Kathy’s anger at Aspen and how she ended the trip in between.

Viewers can watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Shreya Das