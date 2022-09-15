“Good job Crystal”: RHOBH fans laud Crystal Kung Minkoff for confronting Erika Jayne in Season 12 Episode 18

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) aired Episode 18 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, on Bravo, featuring the cast members on vacation in Aspen.

Although the ladies went to a different city to relax, things soon escalated after one night. The hot topic of discussion was Erika Jayne’s involvement in her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s lawsuit. Erika’s co-stars wanted to know whether she felt remorse for the victims and their families from the 2018’s Lion Air Flight 610 crash.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais also enquired about her earrings, implying they were bought from the victims’ settlement funds. The accusations triggered Erika, leading to name-calling and inappropriate statements. In the latest episode, Crystal confronted Erika, as the latter called her an “as***le,” while forgave Kyle Richards and others for asking similar questions about the lawsuit.

RHOBH fans lauded Crystal for asking the right question and speaking the truth.

mister_valdez @gilbertvaldez damn the way @CKMinkoff clocked in and checked Erika tonight. good job Crystal #RHOBH damn the way @CKMinkoff clocked in and checked Erika tonight. good job Crystal #RHOBH 💎

Here’s what fans have to say about Crystal confronting Erika

Viewers supported Crystal Kung Minkoff after she confronted Erika Jayne about the way she spoke to her the other night. EThe latter called her “as***le” and yelled at her for asking about Girardi’s lawsuit.

Crystal wanted Erika to show some compassion towards the victims, but things went sideways when she expressed her viewpoint to the latter. Fans lauded Crystal for facing Erika in the latest episode.

Take a look at their reactions:

kpop junkie @kpopjunkieduhhh #RHOBH crystal I’m loving and living for you these past two episodes . Oh she clocked in… now crystal every time Erika just to raise her voice at you just remind her #RHOBH crystal I’m loving and living for you these past two episodes . Oh she clocked in… now crystal every time Erika just to raise her voice at you just remind her https://t.co/rHLB2yC2Bk

kristen @kristeng1129 Ok Crystal showed up and spoke the truth. #RHOBH Ok Crystal showed up and spoke the truth. #RHOBH

Kyle's Hands🌈 @TeresasForehea1 “I live with a moral compass,and I’d like to know that the people I surround myself with share that.” Loving Crystal tonight. #RHOBH “I live with a moral compass,and I’d like to know that the people I surround myself with share that.” Loving Crystal tonight. #RHOBH

Real Housewives Of Brokeass Hills @of_housewives Crystal is so self possessed in this episode, I love it. I love to see a strong woman stand up to a bully #rhobh Crystal is so self possessed in this episode, I love it. I love to see a strong woman stand up to a bully #rhobh

Adam (He/Him/His) @theAdamCeleb Crystal has arrived...for a 2nd episode in a row. Im invested in you now girl...don't disappoint!! #RHOBH Crystal has arrived...for a 2nd episode in a row. Im invested in you now girl...don't disappoint!! #RHOBH 🍾

What did Crystal say to Erika in RHOBH Season 12 Episode 18?

In RHOBH Season 12 Episode 18, Erika Jayne forgave Kyle Richards and moved on after creating a major drama related to her legal case. Throughout the episode, Dorit Kemsley kept defending Erika. She even told Crystal that the latter should not judge when she didn’t have the entire truth.

In response, Crystal said:

“I live with a moral compass. And I would like to know people that I surround myself with share that.”

She was then discussing the same topic with Sutton Stracke. The two were surprised to see Erika forgive Kyle for asking the same questions that they did. Sutton, who has never been on good terms with Erika, stated that she would be a spectator if Crystal were to confront her.

Crystal then went up to the group and called out Erika for the way she talked to her the other night. She said:

“Erika, I didn’t like the way you spoke to me. I feel like you talked down to me. And last night, I literally say the same thing as Garcelle and yet I am an as***le.”

In response, Erika started yelling at her by saying that it was a legal matter and she was sued as well. She further claimed that she was always nice and supportive of Crystal, and in return, she expected the same thing from her.

The latter further asked:

“Why is it a problem for me to feel this way and it’s not a problem that she [Garcelle] feels that way? So why did you call me an as***le?”

Besides their drama, RHOBH’s latest episode also showed Kathy Hilton being frustrated with her sister, Kyle Richards. In the upcoming episode, the two sisters will have a major fight, which may or may not air on the show.

Their feud would be related to Kyle not supporting Kathy when Lisa Rinna and other co-stars were mocking the socialite’s tequila brand. Viewers can watch this Wednesday’s episode on Bravo’s site.

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 18 airs a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

