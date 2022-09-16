“We could unmask the ugly parts of her personality”: RHOBH’s Erika Jayne responds to Jennifer Lawrence’s “evil” remark

RHOBH star Erika Jayne has clapped back at Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence after the latter called her “evil.”

Jayne recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where the host asked her about her reaction to Lawrence’s remark. In response, the reality TV star said:

“Well, you know, it's easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television.”

She continued:

"But anytime that she [Lawrence] would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I'm sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well.”

Cohen ended up laughing at Jayne’s response, stating that she didn’t “even flinch” while answering his question.

What did Jennifer Lawrence say about RHOBH star Erika Jayne?

Jennifer Lawrence, a self-proclaimed fan of the Real Housewives franchise, recently shared her opinion on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Lawrence was asked about the show and she said:

“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

The Hunger Games actress further pointed out that Erika Jayne’s friends or the show’s producers were not helping the RHOBH star. She added that they were letting her unleash her bad side on television and not stopping her.

Lawrence then compared Jayne to RHONY’s Dorinda Medley when she appeared on-screen drunk with lipstick smeared across her face. Nobody helped her clean it off while filming.

Lawrence then tried to drag her Causeway co-star Brian Tyree Henry into the conversation. Although he’s also a Real Housewives fan, he declined to comment, saying:

“Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good.”

Erika Jayne’s angry behavior in RHOBH’s recent episodes

RHOBH Season 12 cast members Jayne, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, and Sheree Zampino were shown on their Aspen trip in the last couple of episodes.

The idea of the trip was to relax, but fights and drama started taking place from day one.

Crystal and Garcelle questioned Jayne about her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s lawsuit of “embezzling $2 million in settlement funds” related to the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash. They wanted Jayne to show remorse and compassion towards the victims and their families. However, she started yelling at her co-stars, stating that she did not feel empathy because it was not her legal case.

Her attitude received a major backlash from fans. In the previous episode (Season 12 Episode 18), Jayne continued to be triggered when she was asked to show some compassion.

The official synopsis of RHOBH Episode 18 read:

“Kyle plans the perfect Aspen day, but tempers run hot after Erika gives her the cold shoulder. While Diana and Garcelle pick sides, Dorit finds herself caught in the middle. Crystal and Sutton go hat shopping, where flames get fanned when Lisa snubs Kathy. After tears and turmoil, the group tries to rally for a fun final night, but one woman's after-hours behavior ruins the night for everyone.”

The drama will continue in the upcoming episode as well. RHOBH Season 12 Episode 19 will air on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Viewers can watch previous episodes on Bravo’s website or check local listings for reruns.

