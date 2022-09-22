“Can’t believe her”: RHOBH fans react to Lisa Rinna’s explanation of Kathy Hilton’s meltdown in Aspen

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 Episode 19, which aired on Wednesday, September 22, featured Lisa Rinna being traumatized from Kathy Hilton’s meltdown.

The episode didn’t show any clips of the Aspen nightclub incident the ladies were discussing on RHOBH. Apparently, Kathy screamed at the cast members and demanded to go home. She got angry when her sister Kyle Richards refused to accompany her home.

Lisa Rinna eventually went with her and faced Kathy’s alleged wrath. Lisa claimed that the socialite cursed Bravo and expressed her desire to destroy Kyle. While no clips were shown supporting the claims made by Lisa, viewers were not convinced by the reality TV star’s accusations on Kathy.

bubba-lix-ious @bubbalicious285 If it was from anyone else, Including the devil at this point, I would probably believe it. But Lisa Rinna. She’s a known Hypocritical, stone cold, clown face liar. Can’t believe her. Or the character she plays on #RHOBH If it was from anyone else, Including the devil at this point, I would probably believe it. But Lisa Rinna. She’s a known Hypocritical, stone cold, clown face liar. Can’t believe her. Or the character she plays on #RHOBH

Fans claimed that Lisa was untrustworthy and that she was once again trying to destroy Kyle’s relationship with her sister.

Fans slam Lisa Rinna for telling “lies” about Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna has been calling out Kathy Hilton for her Aspen behavior since the mid-season trailer was released. The clip teased fans with a major drama involving Kathy, Kyle and Lisa. In the latest episode, Lisa was seen telling the ladies that she was shocked at Kathy’s behavior.

She stated that Kathy was furious and was screaming by saying that she made Kyle and that she would destroy her sister and her family. Lisa was later seen making it a big deal at Crystal Kung Minkoff’s birthday party.

RHOBH fans felt that Lisa was telling “lies” about Kathy as she did earlier with Kyle’s another sister Kim. The latter was also a part of the show in previous seasons, but a major fallout among the sisters led her to leave the show.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Dallas @Dallas926282124 Girl Bye Give me a break Lisa Rinna now she’s traumatized being around Kathy Hilton… All the fake storylines you pull out thru the years with Kim… Saying that Kim’s on drugs and on death doorGirl Bye #RHOBH Give me a break Lisa Rinna now she’s traumatized being around Kathy Hilton… All the fake storylines you pull out thru the years with Kim… Saying that Kim’s on drugs and on death door 🚪 Girl Bye #RHOBH https://t.co/VWUOTncazM

♉️ ALIEN SUPERSTAR 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Women like Lisa Rinna scare me. Their lies can ruin someone’s life, send them to jail … or worse! This needs to be her last season! #RHOBH Women like Lisa Rinna scare me. Their lies can ruin someone’s life, send them to jail … or worse! This needs to be her last season! #RHOBH https://t.co/4B8c8WfEGi

Lisa Nesbit Reuss @randgmom @BravoTV & @Andy > How could you allow @lisarinna & the other women to badmouth Kathy & tell their lies without any proof at all? Not one bit of footage of that night? Nothing but the word of hypocrites & liars? What nonsense. Also, please tell Rina to absolutely STFU. #RHOBH @BravoTV & @Andy > How could you allow @lisarinna & the other women to badmouth Kathy & tell their lies without any proof at all? Not one bit of footage of that night? Nothing but the word of hypocrites & liars? What nonsense. Also, please tell Rina to absolutely STFU. #RHOBH

CG @ChuckG1976 #gurlbye @OMFGRealityTV I don't belive sh*t from Lisa Rinna gurl bye she's an opportunist and figure this was the best time time to try and sock it to Kathy. #RHOBH @OMFGRealityTV I don't belive sh*t from Lisa Rinna gurl bye she's an opportunist and figure this was the best time time to try and sock it to Kathy. #RHOBH #gurlbye

DeShana @PenPushHer_ I am so sick of Lisa Rinna and her double standards and fake ptsd and her lies and her exaggerations and just sick of all of it #RHOBH I am so sick of Lisa Rinna and her double standards and fake ptsd and her lies and her exaggerations and just sick of all of it #RHOBH https://t.co/cDFS9UDaXU

Maria LaMonica @MahReeAh87 #rhobh Looks like I don’t need to remind @lisarinna how untrustworthy she is and how much worse her clout chasing is tonight… It Seems like the internet has already spoken Looks like I don’t need to remind @lisarinna how untrustworthy she is and how much worse her clout chasing is tonight… It Seems like the internet has already spoken 😂😂😂 #rhobh

MARS. @woodboness Why does it seem like Lisa Rinna be “holding people accountable” to lies that she be starting? #RHOBH Why does it seem like Lisa Rinna be “holding people accountable” to lies that she be starting? #RHOBH https://t.co/TOPjvzZ9q5

Gemme Rouge @GhostRouge2 Imma need some footage or audio or something! Coz I CANNOT trust Lisa Rinna to recount events honestly and accurately #RHOBH Imma need some footage or audio or something! Coz I CANNOT trust Lisa Rinna to recount events honestly and accurately #RHOBH

Since the ladies shot the reunion episode, Lisa has been trying to throw shade at Kathy online. She earlier shared a few text messages from Kathy on Instagram, where the latter asked Lisa to stay silent about the Aspen incident at the reunion.

Lisa shared those messages, claiming that Kathy was threatening her. In RHOBH Season 12 Episode 19, Lisa was seen creating a major drama after the ladies returned to Beverly Hills from their Aspen trip.

What happened in RHOBH Season 12 Episode 19?

Episode 19 of RHOBH Season 12 started with Kyle and Lisa packing their bags to go back to Beverly Hills. All the ladies, except Kathy, got into Kyle’s charter plane. On the way back, they discussed the incident at the nightclub where Kathy’s behavior shocked everyone.

Things seemed to have escalated when Lisa and Kathy went home that night. Lisa mentioned that Kathy was enraged from the time they sat in the van to the time they reached home.

In a confessional, Lisa said:

“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything and she's saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC Bravo. I will take down this show single-handedly. I will ruin you all.’”

She further stated that Kathy also talked about Kyle and how she wanted to ruin her. Throughout the episode, Lisa was seen extremely focused on showing Kathy’s dark side to the fans. She even left Crystal’s birthday party early, stating that she was not over the Aspen incident. When Crystal asked whether it was that bad, the reality TV star nodded yes.

Others were shocked when Crystal told them that Lisa left without saying goodbye. Kathy stated in a confessional that it was Lisa’s business if she wanted to leave early and believed that she didn’t leave because of what Kathy shared with her in Aspen.

The socialites mom further said:

“She’s [Lisa] a sweetheart. She listen, and I find no means or got any indication that she was upset. But if I was the toe that broke the camel’s back, I apologize. I don’t wanna upset anybody.”

In the upcoming episode, Lisa will be seen accusing Kathy of having a “black heart” and that she won’t allow her co-star to get away with the things she said in Aspen.

Viewers can watch a new RHOBH episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

