RHOBH Season 12 Episode 20: Why did fans find Kathy Hilton plucking flowers from Kyle Richards’ front yard hilarious?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 aired a new episode on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, featuring Kathy Hilton owning up to her mistakes.

Episode 20 showed everyone talking about Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen. While Lisa Rinna tried to resist giving out all the details, others took sides. Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke seemed to take Kathy’s side, while the remaining housewives were storming brains over the entire incident.

Towards the end of the episode, Kathy was seen visiting her sister Kyle Richards. Before entering the house, she plucked flowers from Kyle’s front yard and gave them to the latter as a peace offering. The former's actions left fans in splits, as they called the socialite an “unbothered queen.”

Jessica Spray @jessicaspray Kathy picking flowers from Kyle’s front yard and giving them to Kyle. Unbothered queen. #rhobh Kathy picking flowers from Kyle’s front yard and giving them to Kyle. Unbothered queen. #rhobh

Kathy and Kyle then discussed the incident and were ready to move on. But Lisa Rinna, who arrived later at Kyle’s house, didn’t want to let go of the conversation.

RHOBH fans find Kathy picking flowers hilarious

Brett @brewsonn #RHOBH #RHOB Lmao. The way Kathy just snatch a flower from Kyle’s entrance Lmao. The way Kathy just snatch a flower from Kyle’s entrance 😂😂😂 #RHOBH #RHOB https://t.co/V4IhfRcrL5

Kathy has unintentionally been one of the funniest cast members on RHOBH. In Episode 20, she was seen wearing a white T-shirt with “peace” written on it. Lisa later mentioned that it was the same T-shirt Kathy was wearing on the night she had a meltdown in Aspen.

In the latest episode, Kathy paired her leopard print skirt with pencil heels, which she called her riding boots. As she arrived at Kyle’s house, she walked towards a bunch of purple flowers, plucked some of them quickly, and walked towards the door. She then gave the flowers from Kyle’s front yard to the latter herself as a peace offering.

Kathy's actions left fans laughing. Take a look at RHOBH fans’ reaction:

gemma rogers @gemma92rogers Kathy pulling the flowers off kyles plants and then giving them to Kyle 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RHOBH Kathy pulling the flowers off kyles plants and then giving them to Kyle 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RHOBH

kenn ∞ @kenn_tweets I am crying at Kathy’s entrance at Kyle’s house. #RHOBH . THE BOOTS. THE FLOWERS. THE ACCENT. “Howdy ma’am.” I am crying at Kathy’s entrance at Kyle’s house. 😭 #RHOBH. THE BOOTS. THE FLOWERS. THE ACCENT. “Howdy ma’am.” 😂

tom @thom_ahs Kathy is by FAR the richest of them all yet somehow is the most relatable??? Says all I need to know about her. Kathy plucking flowers from Kyle’s own plant to give her as a peace offering PLEASEKathy is by FAR the richest of them all yet somehow is the most relatable??? Says all I need to know about her. #RHOBH Kathy plucking flowers from Kyle’s own plant to give her as a peace offering PLEASE 💀💀💀💀💀 Kathy is by FAR the richest of them all yet somehow is the most relatable??? Says all I need to know about her. #RHOBH

jordan baby @jordysue42 kathy picking flowers from her kyle’s own plant in her front yard is such a sister move #rhobh kathy picking flowers from her kyle’s own plant in her front yard is such a sister move #rhobh

Bean™ @SimplySakina #RHOBH It's Kathy coming in with the "Peace" shirt and picking flowers It's Kathy coming in with the "Peace" shirt and picking flowers 😂 #RHOBH

Chanda @Twoseas #rhobh Tell me Kathy did not just pull out some flowers outside Kyle's house to give to Kyle as a peace offering Tell me Kathy did not just pull out some flowers outside Kyle's house to give to Kyle as a peace offering 😂 #rhobh

sara @cheeztomymac When Kathy picked Kyle’s flowers to give Kyle, while also wearing Kyle’s shirt…I said, yes this is my kind of woman. Such a sister move. #RHOBH When Kathy picked Kyle’s flowers to give Kyle, while also wearing Kyle’s shirt…I said, yes this is my kind of woman. Such a sister move. #RHOBH https://t.co/vb6ibTh0qg

KimberlyV.Wade @KimberlyVWade I’m dead Kathy really took a couple of flowers form Kyle drive way and gave them to her. #rhobh I’m dead Kathy really took a couple of flowers form Kyle drive way and gave them to her. #rhobh

Kings Daughter ♥ ♡ ♥ @QuanaDumbFresh #RHOBH Kathy Hilton ripping a flower off her sisters mailbox to gift to her sister is iconic Kathy Hilton ripping a flower off her sisters mailbox to gift to her sister is iconic 😆😆😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RHOBH

andrea ✨ @anlypa1621 #RHOBH No Kathy didn’t just RIP these flowers from Kyle’s plant???? A little unhinged but okay????? No Kathy didn’t just RIP these flowers from Kyle’s plant???? A little unhinged but okay????? 😭😭😭#RHOBH

At Kyle’s place, the sisters initially had normal conversations before moving on to the Aspen incident. Kyle mentioned that she didn’t know everything but a few things from Lisa, who told her that Kathy badmouthed her.

In response, Kathy said:

“I just want to say is that I am here to apologize to you, because I started ranting and venting my feelings. And I didn’t think that they would get back to you.”

The sisters then talked about how each of them felt unsupportive. While Kathy apologized and Kyle forgave her, things escalated when Lisa Rinna came to the house.

What did Lisa Rinna say to Kathy Hilton?

Lisa was seen making a big deal out of Kathy’s Aspen meltdown since the incident happened. In the latest episode of RHOBH Season 12, she told Kathy that she would not let this thing go.

When Kathy started shedding tears and accused Lisa of being “unkind” and not compassionate, Lisa said:

“I am sorry Kathy you’re not gonna get away with me. You're not gonna get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re gonna do, but you did what you did. You are not going to just gaslight or manipulate me right now. If you want to apologize to me, let’s talk about what you really did, what some of the names you called people, we’ll go there if you want to.”

Lisa revealed that Kathy had earlier asked her to be silent about the incident. She even shared a few private messages between the two on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kathy seemed to be the center of attack for the housewives. The drama will continue next week as well.

RHOBH Season 12 will return with a new episode on Bravo on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far