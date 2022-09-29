RHOBH Season 12 Episode 20: Why did fans find Kathy Hilton plucking flowers from Kyle Richards’ front yard hilarious?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 aired a new episode on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, featuring Kathy Hilton owning up to her mistakes.
Episode 20 showed everyone talking about Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen. While Lisa Rinna tried to resist giving out all the details, others took sides. Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke seemed to take Kathy’s side, while the remaining housewives were storming brains over the entire incident.
Towards the end of the episode, Kathy was seen visiting her sister Kyle Richards. Before entering the house, she plucked flowers from Kyle’s front yard and gave them to the latter as a peace offering. The former's actions left fans in splits, as they called the socialite an “unbothered queen.”
Kathy and Kyle then discussed the incident and were ready to move on. But Lisa Rinna, who arrived later at Kyle’s house, didn’t want to let go of the conversation.
RHOBH fans find Kathy picking flowers hilarious
Kathy has unintentionally been one of the funniest cast members on RHOBH. In Episode 20, she was seen wearing a white T-shirt with “peace” written on it. Lisa later mentioned that it was the same T-shirt Kathy was wearing on the night she had a meltdown in Aspen.
In the latest episode, Kathy paired her leopard print skirt with pencil heels, which she called her riding boots. As she arrived at Kyle’s house, she walked towards a bunch of purple flowers, plucked some of them quickly, and walked towards the door. She then gave the flowers from Kyle’s front yard to the latter herself as a peace offering.
Kathy's actions left fans laughing. Take a look at RHOBH fans’ reaction:
At Kyle’s place, the sisters initially had normal conversations before moving on to the Aspen incident. Kyle mentioned that she didn’t know everything but a few things from Lisa, who told her that Kathy badmouthed her.
In response, Kathy said:
“I just want to say is that I am here to apologize to you, because I started ranting and venting my feelings. And I didn’t think that they would get back to you.”
The sisters then talked about how each of them felt unsupportive. While Kathy apologized and Kyle forgave her, things escalated when Lisa Rinna came to the house.
What did Lisa Rinna say to Kathy Hilton?
Lisa was seen making a big deal out of Kathy’s Aspen meltdown since the incident happened. In the latest episode of RHOBH Season 12, she told Kathy that she would not let this thing go.
When Kathy started shedding tears and accused Lisa of being “unkind” and not compassionate, Lisa said:
“I am sorry Kathy you’re not gonna get away with me. You're not gonna get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re gonna do, but you did what you did. You are not going to just gaslight or manipulate me right now. If you want to apologize to me, let’s talk about what you really did, what some of the names you called people, we’ll go there if you want to.”
Lisa revealed that Kathy had earlier asked her to be silent about the incident. She even shared a few private messages between the two on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kathy seemed to be the center of attack for the housewives. The drama will continue next week as well.
RHOBH Season 12 will return with a new episode on Bravo on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET.