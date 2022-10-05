What time will Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 finale air on Bravo? Plot, release date and more

The finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 has arrived. Kyle Richards will struggle to deal with Lisa Rinna’s hatred towards her sister Kathy Hilton.

RHOBH Season 12 finale (Episode 21) will air on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Garcelle celebrates her success with a big party and makes an even bigger purchase with some encouragement from Sutton and Crystal; Lisa's refusal to accept Kathy's apology leaves Kyle holding the bag for her sister.”

The reality TV show stars ten cast members, including Kyle, Kathy, Lisa, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino.

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 21 airing schedule

Season 12 of RHOBH will air its finale, Episode 21, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on Bravo. The airtime schedule for the episode is 8.00-9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Viewers can watch the show via multiple TV providers or livestreaming services, such as dish, Xfinity, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling, Xtreme, YouTube TV, Philo, and Hulu + Live TV.

The episode will later be available on Bravo’s site, along with previous episodes and seasons. Fans can also subscribe to Peacock to watch the reality TV series.

What to expect from the new episode?

RHOBH Season 12 finale promises to have a dramatic ending. The first part will feature Garcelle throwing a party, Bags and Bubbles, where she arranges all kinds of Birkin bags for her friends to purchase/invest in.

The RHOBH cast will have a blast at the party until Lisa Rinna brings up the Aspen incident again for a discussion. On the ladies’ Aspen trip, Kathy Hilton had a meltdown, where she claimed to ruin NBC and Bravo networks, along with her sister Kyle and her family. The breakdown happened only in Lisa’s attendance; thus, she was seen triggered in Kathy’s presence since then.

Even after Kathy apologized to Kyle and Lisa in the previous episode, the latter didn't seem to let things go. She will be seen escalating the conversation in the finale episode of RHOBH Season 12.

In the latest episode, Kyle will try to find out who leaked the Kathy incident to the press. In a preview shared on Bravo’s site, she discussed the same with Dorit and Crystal. She was surprised to discover that every detail of the incident was leaked to publications. Towards the end of the clip, Kyle was seen standing up for her sister in front of Erika and Lisa, who kept bashing Kathy for her meltdown.

Lisa has still not gotten over the Aspen/Kathy incident. Last month, her Instagram story included a few private messages from Kathy as she shared it with the world just hours before the RHOBH cast were all set to shoot their reunion episode. In the text messages, Kathy asked Lisa to remain silent about the meltdown.

Lisa shared the message via Instagram story, where she called it a “threat” from Kathy. Her story further read:

“I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all. I will tell my truth. And yes you better believe I’m gonna talk about it all.”

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the finale episode of RHOBH Season 12 on Bravo on Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET. The network will release reunion episodes in two parts over the next two weeks on Wednesdays.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far