“Kathy ate Rinna up”: RHOBH fans can’t keep calm after watching Kathy Hilton x Lisa Rinna’s feud in Season 12 reunion trailer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 ended last week but will return with reunion episodes on upcoming Wednesdays.

Bravo recently released the first trailer for RHOBH Season 12 reunion. It featured Kathy Hilton making shocking revelations about Lisa Rinna as the latter made Kyle Richards cry. Fans couldn’t keep calm after watching the clip and thus shared their opinions on social media.

Kathy called Lisa the “biggest bully in Hollywood” and that she was the reason why Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Rules star) left Bravo. As Kathy kept coming at Lisa, the co-stars’ were left shocked.

Apart from Lisa, Kathy, and Kyle, the reunion will also include Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Diana Jenkins (via video conferencing).

Fans were thrilled to see Kathy slamming Lisa in reunion trailer

Lisa Rinna has been after Kathy Hilton since the latter had a meltdown incident in Aspen during RHOBH Season 12. Apparently, Kathy was so furious at her co-stars that she badmouthed everyone and even claimed to ruin Bravo and NBC networks. Lisa was the only witness to her meltdown.

Although Kathy apologized for her behavior, Lisa didn’t let the matter go. She shared private messages of her and Kathy on Instagram, in which the latter asked her to remain silent. Lisa labeled Kathy’s request as a “threat,” and will be seen dragging the matter into the reunion episode.

While fans thought Kathy won’t be vocal about the incident, she didn’t spare a chance to throw shade at Lisa at the RHOBH Season 8 reunion. A glimpse of their feud was featured in the trailer.

Take a look at fans’ reaction to Kathy’s remarks on Lisa shown in the trailer:

Make It Nice @hi_babygorgeous I cannot stop thinking about Kathy Hilton dragging Lipsa Rinna in that reunion trailer. I need Bravo to release the full 10 hours of raw footage. I want to see ALL of it. #RHOBH I cannot stop thinking about Kathy Hilton dragging Lipsa Rinna in that reunion trailer. I need Bravo to release the full 10 hours of raw footage. I want to see ALL of it. #RHOBH

Justin Reardon @justjr_ohgood That Bev Hills reunion trailer was kinda iconic! Kathy came for Rinna and we all weren’t expecting it #RHOBH That Bev Hills reunion trailer was kinda iconic! Kathy came for Rinna and we all weren’t expecting it #RHOBH

Billy T @Aqualec TFW Kathy Hilton goes in on Lisa Rinna in that #RHOBH reunion trailer TFW Kathy Hilton goes in on Lisa Rinna in that #RHOBH reunion trailer https://t.co/AObFRRWVo2

• Noonie 🎃 • @noonie_mp3 . The real MVP. Me watching the #RHOBH Reunion trailer and witnessing the destruction and takedown of Rinna by Kathy Hilton. Center. The real MVP. Me watching the #RHOBH Reunion trailer and witnessing the destruction and takedown of Rinna by Kathy Hilton. Center 💎. The real MVP. https://t.co/JtSRKz45z7

PopCultureObsessed @bravoist

“Maybe you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up”

“You drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show”

These are some amazing quotes from the “You’re the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it”“Maybe you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up”“You drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show”These are some amazing quotes from the #rhobh reunion trailer from Kathy Hilton “You’re the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it” “Maybe you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up” “You drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show” These are some amazing quotes from the #rhobh reunion trailer from Kathy Hilton 👑 https://t.co/e7zhlVMuly

LAUREN ♕ @LAURENMILANDRIA I’m still shaking from that #RHOBH reunion trailer. it’s giving 4 parts for sure. so much needs to be discussed. I’m still shaking from that #RHOBH reunion trailer. it’s giving 4 parts for sure. so much needs to be discussed.

What happened in the RHOBH Season 12 reunion trailer?

The trailer of RHOBH Season 12 reunion started with displaying the time at which the filming ended — it was 9.47 PM ET. This was highlighted because the reunion filming began at 10.53 AM ET.

The trailer focused on Kathy and Lisa’s feud that ended up hurting Kyle. The latter was seen asking host Andy Cohen whether she could leave the shoot and not wait for the toast ceremony. In the clip, Garcelle Beauvais is seen warning Lisa that her behavior towards Kathy was hurting her sister Kyle.

Andy started the conversation about Kathy-Lisa’s feud by saying that Lisa’s social media was “on fire.” To which, she responded:

“Put me up on pause.”

Towards the end of the trailer, Andy read the statements given by Lisa that Kathy said during her infamous Aspen meltdown.

He said:

“Lisa said that you said, ‘Dorit is stupid, useless and idiot. Crystal and Sutton are pieces of sh*t and I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.'”

Lisa was then seen accusing Kathy as she said:

“I was f**king abused by Kathy Hilton.”

Kathy responded:

“Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up.”

This wasn't the only shocking revelation that came out of Kathy’s mouth. She further called Lisa a “bully” and also said:

“You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show…I mean the list can go on and on.”

Apart from the jaw-dropping revelations, RHOBH Season 12 reunion will also address Erika Jayne’s diamond earring issue, rumors about Dorit Kemsley’s husband having an affair with Kyle, and a cyber-bully incident that happened with Garcelle’s son allegedly because of Diana Jenkins.

Viewers can watch the first part of RHOBH Season 12 reunion on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

