RHOBH Season 12 reunion: Fans call Garcelle Beauvais’ Bill Cosby experience “terrifying”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 returned on Bravo with the second part of its reunion on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

In the latest episode, Garcelle Beauvais shared a spine-chilling experience from her modeling days. It was related to an incident with Bill Cosby back when Garcelle had just turned 18. Her story left fans in shock, and they called it “terrifying.”

Recounting the incident in the RHOBH Season 12 reunion part 2, Garcelle said:

“I got a part in a Cosby show and he had called my modeling agency at the time and said that he wanted my number, and of course, they asked me. At the time, Bill Cosby was huge, oh my god, and so I got a small part on his show.”

She continued:

“I had just turned 18. And after that, he invited me to his townhouse to work on my acting, and he offered me Sambuca. And I took a sip and something about it didn’t feel right, something about me being in the house didn’t feel right. And I got up and I ran out of there as fast as I could.”

Host Andy Cohen brought up the story after he read her book, in which Garcelle had mentioned the incident.

Here’s how fans reacted to Garcelle’s Bill Cosby story in RHOBH

For those unaware, Bill Cosby was found guilty of s*xually assaulting and drugging a woman in a 2004 incident. He was sentenced to three to ten years in prison, but was released in 2021 as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction. He was accused of s*xual assault by 60 women.

RHOBH fans lauded Garcelle Beauvais for listening to her gut and running away from Bill Cosby. Viewers slammed the comedian on Twitter and demanded that he be put in jail again.

Take a look at fans’ reaction on Garcelle’s story about Bill:

Honest Brotha @TheImperfectLeo Oh no, not Garcelle a victim of Bill Cosby too. Lock him back up. #RHOBH Oh no, not Garcelle a victim of Bill Cosby too. Lock him back up. #RHOBH

Alltruetea @alltruetea



#rhobh The experience with Bill Cosby was eerie. I'm glad Garcelle trusted her instincts. A woman's intuition never fails us... The experience with Bill Cosby was eerie. I'm glad Garcelle trusted her instincts. A woman's intuition never fails us...#rhobh

LOBHW @LoveOfBravoHW I got chills listening to garcelle speaking about her experience with bill Cosby. He really was the most disgusting person ever. He deserves that jail time #RHOBH I got chills listening to garcelle speaking about her experience with bill Cosby. He really was the most disgusting person ever. He deserves that jail time #RHOBH

Plaine Blaine @PlaineBlaine Wow! Garcelle’s story about Bill Cosby gave me the chills. Thank goodness she had the spirit of discernment. #rhobh Wow! Garcelle’s story about Bill Cosby gave me the chills. Thank goodness she had the spirit of discernment. #rhobh

Grace🌊🌊🌊🖤 @graci125 #RHOBH Omg, I just got chills listening to Garcelle talk about what happened with Bill Cosby. #RHOBH Omg, I just got chills listening to Garcelle talk about what happened with Bill Cosby.

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#RHOBH Did not know that Garcelle had a creepy run-in with Bill Cosby when she was 18-years old. Thankfully, nothing happened to her. But wow… #RHOBH Reunion Did not know that Garcelle had a creepy run-in with Bill Cosby when she was 18-years old. Thankfully, nothing happened to her. But wow…😕#RHOBH #RHOBHReunion

RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Part 2 recap

In part 2 of RHOBH Season 12 reunion, Garcelle was seen snapping at Diana Jenkins for criticizing her on social media. She asked the latter to stop posting about her on Instagram and to keep her distance.

Diana joined the cast via video conferencing as she couldn’t physically be present due to ill health.

The episode also highlighted Lisa Rinna’s rude behavior throughout Season 12. She blamed it on the pain she felt after her mother passed away. Host Andy Cohen addressed her mean behavior towards Sutton Stracke and also how she was bashing the show on Instagram.

Lisa apologized to Sutton, but the latter confessed that the two could not be friends after everything that had happened between them. Lisa further mentioned that she was lashing out because of her mother’s death, as she was grieving. Therefore, she posted mean things on Instagram about the show and a few cast members.

Andy further asked Erika Jayne about the post that featured Garcelle’s book in the trash. Explaining the incident, Lisa jumped into the conversation and revealed that it was she who threw the book in the garbage and sent a photo to Erika, who posted it.

The official synopsis of RHOBH Season 12 reunion part 2 reads:

“As the reunion continues, Garcelle and Diana hit a point of no return in their already-frayed friendship; Sutton reflects on her ongoing tension with Lisa; Garcelle discovers the trashy truth behind Erika's book review.”

In the final reunion episode, Kathy Hilton will join the cast, leading to shocking revelations and a major drama involving her, Kyle Richards, Lisa, and Erika.

RHOBH Season 12 reunion part 3 will air next Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes