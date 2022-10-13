“Get rid of Crystal please”: Why are fans criticizing Crystal Kung Minkoff after watching RHOBH Season 12 reunion?

The first part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 reunion aired on Wednesday, featuring host Andy Cohen addressing Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder and her “dark comment” incident.

In the reunion part 1, the cast members in attendance were Crystal, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais. Newbie Diana Jenkins joined the cast towards the end via video call.

Crystal drew maximum focus in the latest episode after Andy brought up her Season 12 journey. Her eating disorder condition was the starting point, followed by an incident where she accused Sutton of “dark comments.” She was seen struggling to keep her stories straight, which annoyed fans.

What happened to Crystal Kung Minkoff at RHOBH Season 12 reunion?

In the first part of RHOBH Season 12 reunion, Crystal mentioned that she shared her eating disorder story on social media to spread awareness. She told Dorit that she was hurt after finding out that Dorit discussed her ED news with the group. While Dorit looked shocked by the accusation, Crystal stated that she found her co-star’s manner of sharing the news “gossipy.”

Host Andy Cohen then addressed the “dark comment” incident. In one of the previous episodes of season 12, Crystal created a huge drama where she stated that she felt unsafe due to Sutton alleged “dark” remark, implying it to be racist. When the ladies asked her what the comment was, Crystal at the time said that she couldn’t say as it was “dark.”

In the reunion episode, Andy asked why Crystal felt unsafe and did she really think Sutton’s remarks were racist. Crystal said yes, which made her the target of a lot of questions from the ladies. While answering, Crystal herself lost track of her story. Initially, she had said that Sutton’s words hurt her, but in the reunion episode, she stated that the situation in general hurt her.

The fellow cast members, including host Andy, didn't seem to believe Crystal’s story. Although Sutton didn’t make it a big deal, Lisa, Erika and Kyle were not letting the matter go. Kyle kept on questioning Crystal’s story, which didn’t make the latter look good in front of her fans.

Bravo played a flashback video that showed the conversation that Crystal was referring to in her “dark comment” remark. It was from one of the previous episodes from the cast’s Mexico trip.

In the clip, Sutton told Crystal:

“It’s about my family and how I have raised them to have multicultural friends. We have a pool, we have a Jacuzzi, everybody’s welcome. That’s it. My white child is with Black girls in there, a Chinese girl was in the Jacuzzi and I’m like, ‘This is what it should be.’”

Apparently, Crystal found it offensive. But her co-stars felt that she created unnecessary drama as Sutton didn’t mean to offend anyone with the comment and it certainly wasn't dark.

Fans reacted to Crystal’s segment in the reunion episode

Viewers felt that Crystal’s explanation was not making any sense in the RHOBH Season 12 reunion part-1. They found the reality TV star “dramatic” and “exhausting,” and would like her to leave the show.

Take a look at fans’ reaction:

ISaidWhatISaid @ISaid_What_



#RHOBHReunion I used to feel bad for Crystal bc she seems so vulnerable but she can’t keep her stories straight. Not good! I used to feel bad for Crystal bc she seems so vulnerable but she can’t keep her stories straight. Not good! #RHOBHReunion

RockinRobin @MsRobinKline I really want to like Crystal…but she seems to have issues telling the truth #RHOBHReunion I really want to like Crystal…but she seems to have issues telling the truth #RHOBHReunion

Meanwhile, RHOBH Season 12 reunion part-1 is available on Bravo’s site and fans can also check out local listings for reruns.

RHOBH Season 12 will air reunion part-2 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

