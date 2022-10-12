What time will Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 12 reunion air on Bravo? Shocking revelations, release date, and more

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) was packed with a whole lot of drama, and fans of the show can't wait for the upcoming reunion.

The latest season ended last week with a preview of the reunion episode, leaving fans in shock. The first part of the RHOBH season 12 reunion will air on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the episode on Peacock the following day.

The upcoming episode will be hosted by Andy Cohen and will welcome cast members, including Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. While Kathy Hilton will arrive at the reunion later, Diana Jenkins will be seen joining the cast via a video conference.

Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna's feud in RHOBH season 12 reunion

RHOBH Season 12 reunion promises to be jaw-dropping as many shocking revelations are set to come to light. In the recently released trailer, Kathy Hilton was seen revealing surprising facts about Lisa Rinna. She mentioned that Lisa was the reason behind Lisa Vanderpump’s (Vanderpump Rules star) exit and called her “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

On the show, things went sideways between Lisa Rinna and Kathy on the last day of the group’s Aspen trip. The latter had a meltdown at the end of the day and the only witness was Lisa.

In the reunion preview, Andy was seen stating what Lisa told him. He said:

“Lisa said that you [Kathy] said, ‘Dorit is stupid, useless and idiot. Crystal and Sutton are pieces of sh*t and I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

Lisa then said that she felt abused by Kathy’s meltdown. The latter responded by saying that Lisa was creating drama for the cameras as her contract was coming to an end. Kathy also slammed Lisa for hurting her sister Kyle Richards along the way.

Special guest and more details on upcoming episode

Apart from the Kathy-Lisa drama, the reunion episode will also see Andy ask questions about Erika Jayne’s legal cases. She will be questioned about her infamous diamond earrings that brought out the ugly side of the reality TV star in season 12.

The preview of the RHOBH season 12 reunion also featured Dorit Kemsley and Kyle discussing the rumors surrounding their affairs with each other’s husbands.

Garcelle Beauvais was also seen speaking about the cyber-bullying incident involving her son. A section of fans attacked her son online, and it was speculated that the person behind instigating the bullying was Diana Jenkins.

When Andy asked Garcelle in a sneak peek whether she believed those reports, she said she did, leaving Diana in shock.

The reunion of RHOBH season 12 will be divided into three episodes. The first episode will air on October 12, while part 2 will be released on October 19, followed by part 3 on October 26 on Bravo. It is important to note that the filming of the reunion went on for over 12 hours.

In the first part-episode (airing this Wednesday), the cast members will be surprised by a special guest. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will join the housewives and host the show for a while. She had earlier appeared on one of the episodes of the latest season as well.

RHOBH airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET and on Peacock the next day.

