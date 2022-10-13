“IN.SANE.”: RHOBH fans slam Diana Jenkins for threatening Garcelle Beauvais over the latter’s son’s cyber-bullying case

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 aired the first part of its reunion on Wednesday, October 12, on Bravo. Towards the end of the episode, this season’s newcomer Diana Jenkins joined the cast via video conferencing, as she was unwell to physically attend the reunion.

While Diana was initially lauded for her philanthropic work, she was later grilled for threatening Garcelle Beauvais.

In August 2022, Garcelle’s 14-year-old son Jax received hate comments online, which included threats. A section of cyber-bullies attacking Jax implied that they were supporting Diana. Garcelle’s son shared one of the comments on social media, requesting haters to stop.

Since the comment mentioned Diana’s name, the RHOBH star sent a “threatening” message to Garcelle, demanding that she ask her son to blur her name.

Fans slammed Diana for disregarding the threats Garcelle’s son was receiving over the alleged threats she herself received.

mads @swiftimpala89 #rhobh Okay so let me get this straight. Garcelle’s 14 year old son is being attacked, threatened, bullied, etc. by hundreds of bots and Diana puts even MORE stress on Garcelle and then threatens legal action if she doesn’t do what Diana wants??? IN.SANE. #RHOBHReunion Okay so let me get this straight. Garcelle’s 14 year old son is being attacked, threatened, bullied, etc. by hundreds of bots and Diana puts even MORE stress on Garcelle and then threatens legal action if she doesn’t do what Diana wants??? IN.SANE. #RHOBHReunion #rhobh

How fans reacted to Diana-Garcelle’s segment in RHOBH Season 12 reunion

RHOBH fans were upset with Diana's behavior in the reunion episode. They criticized her online for her conversation with Garcelle Beauvais.

CJohn @LewisJJr So, now Garcelle is responsible for protecting Diana and friends from their own f'ery? Seriously? Using wealth as a means to threaten & control, while simultaneously protecting self via "good deeds"=master manipulation with vile intent. #RHOBH Reunion #RHOBH So, now Garcelle is responsible for protecting Diana and friends from their own f'ery? Seriously? Using wealth as a means to threaten & control, while simultaneously protecting self via "good deeds"=master manipulation with vile intent. #RHOBHReunion #RHOBH

Yaell ✨ @YaelML11 So any threats Diana gets stem from 14yo Jax reposting a tweet her name was in and NOT from any of the awful things she did herself? #RHOBH Reunion #RHOBH So any threats Diana gets stem from 14yo Jax reposting a tweet her name was in and NOT from any of the awful things she did herself? #RHOBHReunion #RHOBH https://t.co/ubiK8wK1DF

Moccia8989 @moccia8989 #rhobh #RHOBHReunion #bravotv Diana is one shady chick.... I don't believe a word that comes out of her twitching lips #wwhl Diana is one shady chick.... I don't believe a word that comes out of her twitching lips #wwhl #rhobh #RHOBHReunion #bravotv

cajunmental @cajunmental Diana does not make sense. Garcelle did not threaten ur family idiots on social media did. She is an elites attitude at its finest. People did not like Diana for all kinds of reasons. Garcelle didn’t have anything to do with it #RHOBHReunion Diana does not make sense. Garcelle did not threaten ur family idiots on social media did. She is an elites attitude at its finest. People did not like Diana for all kinds of reasons. Garcelle didn’t have anything to do with it #RHOBHReunion

BravoBud @bravo_bud Why did they even have Diana on, such a waste of time, much like her being on this season of #RHOBH #RHOBH Reunion Why did they even have Diana on, such a waste of time, much like her being on this season of #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion

Several reports suggested that Diana Jenkins was the reason behind the Instagram bots attacking Garcelle’s teenage son Jax.

She apparently sent a message to Garcelle asking her to tell her son to blur her name from the post he had shared on Instagram. At the time, Jax had uploaded a screenshot of one of the hate messages he received online.

The message read:

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

In the RHOBH Season 12 reunion episode, Garcelle revealed that after Jax’s post, Diana sent her a “threatening” text that read:

“Believe me when I say if anything happens to my children you will be held legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me. I guess by making Sheree take down my birthday post you wanted to solidify me as racist and actually ruin my life.”

Garcelle asked Diana to leave her alone

In RHOBH Season 12 reunion part 1, when host Andy Cohen asked Garcelle whether she thought Diana was behind the Instagram bots. Garcelle responded by saying that she did think at some point that Diana was the reason behind her son’s cyber-bullying case. She also mentioned that an investigation has been launched to look into the matter.

While discussing Diana’s text message, Garcelle clarified that her 14-year-old son at that point was not thinking of protecting Diana or anybody else, but was protecting himself. Kyle Richards then jumped into the conversation, taking Diana’s side, which made Garcelle furious.

She slammed Kyle and questioned how the latter could think of Garcelle protecting others when her child needed the most protection.

Diana then revealed that she had asked for her name to be blurred because her family received death threats. She said:

“I had a murder in my family. My family has been murdered. Murder is murder. And when somebody tells you they are gonna stab your son or daughter with a knife, that is a threat.”

In the end, Garcelle told Diana that she didn’t want to talk to her and wanted the latter not to demean her on social media. She requested her co-star to leave her alone.

The drama will continue in the upcoming episode of the Bravo show. RHOBH Season 12 will air part 2 of the reunion episode next Wednesday, October 19, at 8 pm ET.

