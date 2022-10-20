“Where is Kathy?”: RHOBH fans disappointed as reunion part 2 didn’t show Kathy Hilton

The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 reunion, which aired on Wednesday on Bravo, was less dramatic than the first part.

It featured Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna. Diana Jenkins joined the cast via video call.

In the reunion trailer, fans were treated to Kathy Hilton segments, where she slammed Lisa. Viewers expected Kathy to appear in the first part of the reunion, but the show then featured her arrival in part two’s preview. But Bravo didn’t bring her to the RHOBH Season 12 reunion part 2 either, leaving fans disappointed.

Kathy will now appear in the final reunion episode, where she’ll address her Aspen incident.

Fans wanted to know where Kathy Hilton was

RHOBH fans shared their opinions on Twitter about the latest episode. They were disappointed that Bravo didn’t bring in Kathy Hilton after showing her in the preview of Reunion Part 2.

Fans felt that the new episode “boring.” Take a look at their reaction:

Krista @Kristanicole__0 This reunion is boring once again, Where is Kathy? Bring her out already. #RHOBH This reunion is boring once again, Where is Kathy? Bring her out already. #RHOBH

In the upcoming episode, Kathy will be seen throwing shade at Lisa Rinna. The latter has been mean to her co-star since the group’s Aspen trip, where Kathy had a meltdown on the last day. Lisa mentioned in multiple confessionals and through social media posts that Kathy in rage expressed her desire to ruin her sister Kyle Richards and threatened to ruin Bravo and also said mean things about the entire cast.

According to Lisa’s Instagram post before filming RHOBH season 12 reunion, she felt threatened by Kathy’s text message, in which the latter asked her to be silent on the Aspen incident. But Lisa was seen mumbling in reunion part 2 that she would tell the truth.

In a preview, Kathy was seen blaming Lisa for hurting Kyle by not letting go of the incident. She even accused Lisa of being the “biggest bully” and of forcing Lisa Vanderpump out of Bravo. Kathy further mentioned in the preview that Lisa was agreeing to what Kathy was saying in Aspen. Their feud will make Kyle cry and she might request host Andy Cohen for her exit before the toast ceremony.

What happened in RHOBH Season 12 reunion part 2?

Part 2 of RHOBH Season 12 reunion saw Garcelle Beauvais asking Diana to leave her alone and that they could never be friends. Garcelle further talked about her book and shared an old incident where she was invited at Bill Cosby’s townhouse at the age of 18. She confessed that her gut told her something wasn’t right and thus, she ran away.

In the latest episode, Sutton Stracke expressed her thoughts on Lisa Rinna’s mistreatment towards her throughout the season. She also mentioned that she could not become friends with Lisa, even after the latter apologized.

The official synopsis of RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Part 2 reads:

“As the reunion continues, Garcelle and Diana hit a point of no return in their already frayed friendship. Sutton reflects on her ongoing tension with Lisa, who updates the women on her grieving process. Garcelle discovers the trashy truth behind Erika’s book review. As Kyle anxiously anticipates her sister’s arrival, Kathy Hilton arrives with tequila in tow.”

The episode ended with the cast taking a break while Kathy arrived on set. She was seen showing her tequila bottle to her team in her green room.

RHOBH Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

