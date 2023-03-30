Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 8 recap: Raquel-Tom Schwartz’s flirting, Ariana-James’ fight, and more

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while also dealing with the issues that surrounded them all. They dealt with personal problems, relationship dynamics, and strained friendships as viewers saw a lot of drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss was seen flirting with Tom Schwartz and claimed that their bond had gotten "tight." The two have been the topic of conversation since she asked him to "make out."

Their interaction didn't sit well with her ex-fiance James Kennedy. The latter also got into a heated argument with Ariana and Lala after they confronted him about his behavior.

What transpired on this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules?

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been dramatic from the start. Throughout the season, the cast dynamics have shaken after several issues have cropped up between them. This week saw the group preparing for Scheana and Brock's wedding while also planning the former's bridal shower.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled By Invitation Only, reads:

"Lisa and Ariana plan a surprise bridal shower for Scheana; James makes it his mission to score Ally an invitation to the wedding; Raquel and Schwartz take their flirting to the next level; the group travels to Cancun to celebrate Brock and Scheana."

The Vanderpump Rules episode saw James bonding with his father over his relationship with his girlfriend Ally Lewber. His father was also happy about his son quitting drinking. While he confessed to not seeing James marrying Raquel, he could definitely envision his son with Ally.

Meanwhile, Lala, Ariana, and Scheana invited Ally over for brunch. They expressed that they loved her and that they felt she should be involved in more of their gatherings. While both Scheana and Ariana were considerate of Raquel's feelings, Lala couldn't care less about the same.

The Vanderpump Rules ladies then discussed Ally's bond with boyfriend and fellow cast member James. The former had previously revealed that he was her "twin flame." However, Lala noted that it could get toxic. Scheana then explained that she wasn't close to Ally and that's why she wasn't invited to the wedding.

While Ally understood where Scheana came from, she failed to understand why her boyfriend was "obsessed" with her being at the wedding. She assumed that maybe because his ex-fiance Raquel was going to be present.

James, for his part, wanted to propose to Ally during Brock and Schena's wedding in Mexico. Lala noted that he wanted a "payback," considering the couple announced their engagement last season as he celebrated his engagement to Raquel. James, for his part, said that he liked doing "things big."

Later in the Vanderpump Rules episode, Tom Schwartz and Raquel discussed the opening of Schwartz & Sandys. The duo flirted a bit, which didn't sit well with James. The latter slammed Tom for flirting with his former girlfriend in front of him and called it "absurd."

The Vanderpump Rules cast headed to Cancun to celebrate Brock and Scheana. While it all seemed to go well when Katie and Ariana received approval for their business, drama soon followed after James got into a fight with a stranger.

Ariana confronted James over his behavior, but the latter claimed that he didn't start the fight. This led to a heated argument between the two and Ariana slammed him for his poor behavior toward her. Even Lala chimed in and slammed James for the same.

James, however, felt that his fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members were making a big deal about a small issue. While Raquel was relieved that she wasn't in his girlfriend, Ally's, shoes anymore, the latter was disappointed with her boyfriend's behavior. The argument made her question their relationship as she left the dinner.

The Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. While some cast members have earned the title of fan-favorite, others have been severely criticized for their behavior on the show. There is only more to come and fans will have to wait to see the drama unfold.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

