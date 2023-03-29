Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 8 release date, time, and preview

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is set to return with another episode this week, and in the upcoming episode, James, Lala, and Lisa will have a conversation about James’ drinking. The synopsis of episode 8 reads:

"Lisa and Ariana plan a surprise bridal shower for Scheana; James makes it his mission to score Ally an invitation to the wedding; Raquel and Schwartz take their flirting to the next level; the group travels to Cancun to celebrate Brock and Scheana."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 29, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.

Lala dislikes how James talks about taking his relationship forward in episode 8 of Vanderpump Rules season 10

In the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, titled, By Invitation Only, Lala and James get together for lunch. The other cast members are also present at the same venue, although they are seated separately. As James gets up from the table and starts acting funny, Lisa Vanderpump approaches the two and asks him what he’s doing.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Lisa seems mad that he’s playing around with the plates as James picks one up to prove to the two female cast members that he’s not drunk. Lisa asks him to stop being so annoying and sit down as he’s making her nervous.

Lisa then asks Lala Kent how she tolerates him, and the latter states that he’s “on a journey,” and she’s with him. Lala further explains her fellow co-stars that since she’s invested in him, she’ll go on a journey with him and offer help whenever she can.

Lisa Vanderpump makes a joke about Lala helping out and tells her not to offer as much as she did previously, referring to James cheating on Raquel with her while they were engaged.

James tells the two that he has a girlfriend, but Lisa points out that he had one previously as well and that didn’t make a difference. The Vanderpump Rules season 10 DJ tells the two that things are different now because he feels that Ally, his current girlfriend, is “The One.” He further continues:

"I do think I’m gonna put some babies in her one day."

Lala interrupts him and asks him to rephrase the sentence to “I want to create a family with her” instead of putting it in a crass manner. He then tells the two that he’d “make some beautiful babies with blue eyes.”

The Vanderpump Rules restauranteur proceeds to tell James that he sounds like a dictator, while Lala states that he appears like a 16-year-old boy when he talks sometimes. The latter further tells him that bringing a child into the world is not a joke.

James takes a dig at Brock and Scheana and tells the two that if his cast member’s fiance can have a baby, so can he. Brock has children back in Australia from a previous relationship, and James brings that up while in conversation, stating that he fled the country after having a child. Hearing this, Lala says:

"You’re acting out of pocket right now, bring it back down."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 29, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes