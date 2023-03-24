7 best reactions to "messy" Vanderpump Rules season 10 Reunion seating chart as Raquel sits beside Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is set to film its reunion special on Friday, March 24, 2023, and while the airing of the episode is still weeks away, fans are either already baffled or amazed looking at the seating chart for the special.

The soon-to-air reunion special is much anticipated due to multiple controversies that took place during the filming of the show, a major one being Tom Sandoval and Raquel’s “full-blown” love affair that came to light earlier this month. To recap, Sandoval had been dating cast member Ariana Madix for almost a decade and was unfaithful to her with Raquel Leviss (Rachel), another member of the cast.

One of the reasons fans have termed the season 10 reunion messy is due to the seating chart, as the two infamous cast members are seated together. Another thing that stands out while looking at the seating chart is the logistics of how Raquel and Scheana Shay will attend the reunion amidst their legal battle.

7 best Twitter reactions to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion seating chart

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing season 10, which has recently been in the middle of a lot of controversies, making its soon-to-air reunion special much more anticipated. The reunion special, whose air date is still unknown, will feature the entire cast despite them being entangled in some or other controversy.

This year’s reunion special has two seating charts that it dropped on March 24. There are a lot of logistics that the network needs to work around since two of the show’s cast members are in a legal battle with a restraining order in place. According to legal documents filed by Raquel Leviss, she and Scheana are to stay 100 yards away from each other at all times.

"That’s shady and messy"

Jenn @jennS012 @BravoTV You know LaLa is pissed Rachel is seated higher than her. And they put Tom and Rachel together… that’s shady and messy. They better not hold hands @BravoTV You know LaLa is pissed Rachel is seated higher than her. And they put Tom and Rachel together… that’s shady and messy. They better not hold hands

Multiple fans took to Twitter to state how messy the seating chart is. According to the first seating chart, Vanderpump Rules' Raquel, aka Rachel, will be seated right next to Tom Sandoval. Fans didn’t like that the network is making Ariana Madix, who has been through enough heartache, go through watching her ex-boyfriend and the person he cheated with sit in front of her.

RHOP star Candiace questions the seating chart

In a now-deleted tweet, the Bravo star stated that she’s getting heartburn and that her edges are falling out just by looking at the chart.

Twitter user @Ira Snave shared a screenshot of Candiace's tweet, saying that they're on a Vandeprump Rules journey with the Bravo star.

"Rachel between the Toms"

Another user took to the social media platform to point out that Leviss is being seated between the two men she was involved with.

“While my jaw did drop seeing this seating chart, I’m equally not surprised"

"Seating them together, right in front of Ariana"

A Vanderpump Rules season 10 viewer took to Twitter to point out how the network has seated the two together, despite the fact that Ariana Madix is sitting across from them. They continued:

"She tried to make them not hold hands. But, this is so different. It seems too cruel to do to Ariana. They were together for so long."

"Who assigned the seating"

رينا @_rinaaar @BravoTV omg who assigned the seating this is so messyyyyy @BravoTV omg who assigned the seating this is so messyyyyy 😭

Another viewer took to the social media platform to comment on how messy the Vanderpump Rules seating chart is and wondered who assigned the seats.

"Me noticing Raquel is sitting between the two Toms"

Twitter user @CelebrityAgent1 tweeted a gif of Lauren Conrad appearing confused as their point of view after noticing Raquel seated between Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

While there is no official date for the reunion special yet, viewers can watch episodes of Vandeprump Rules season 10 on Bravo every Wednesday, at 9 pm ET.

