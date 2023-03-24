Why did Candiace Bassett’s Thailand experience while filming for RHUGT season 3 “didn’t end well”?

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3, which is set to premiere this week, features eight housewives from various installments of the franchise. Coming together are housewives from Potomac, Miami, New York, Salt Lake City, and New York. However, when strong personalities collide, there is bound to be damage.

Recently, Candiace Bassett opened up about her experience filming the two-week-long mini-season and while in conversation with ET, stated that it didn’t end well, especially in relation to her RHOP cast member, Gizelle Bryant.

She said:

"Thailand did not end well for Gizelle and I, at all. It really just cemented what I would learn later when I would watch Potomac, and when we did get to the reunion. I just, I figured it out on my own."

Bassett continued,

"I didn’t even really want to see what she said on Potomac because she proved herself to be exactly who she is by the end of Girls Trip. So, I was over her — obviously— by the time we got to the reunion."

Candiace Dillard-Bassett warns RHUGT cast members to not trust Gizelle Bryant

Candiace Dillard Bassett, one of the popular housewives set to appear on the show, spoke candidly about the trip while speaking with ET and revealed that it did not go well for her.

She was not the only housewife from Potomac that was present during RHUGT season 3, the other one was Gizelle Byrant and the two haven’t always gotten along. During the conversation with ET Online, Bassett joked about the RHOP cast needing therapy together before filming again and gave a shoutout to RHUGT season 3. She further warned Whitney and Leah to not trust Gizelle.

The two RHOP cast members didn’t have a chance to repair their bond at the beginning of the Peacock show, having just wrapped up filming for Potomac season 7. At that point, they had not even filmed the reunion special, and Candiace only knew what she saw in RHOP. She and Gizelle had only spoken in scenes and moments on the show.

She added:

"I didn’t know she was concocting these whole stories about Chris being all these different things, and telling different versions of the story, I didn’t know any of that."

During season 7, Gizelle made claims that her co-star's husband, Chris Bassett, made her feel uncomfortable during a private conversation. According to her, he invited himself into her hotel room after the RHOP season 6 reunion and complained about his wife.

During one episode, she told Robyn:

"He was complaining about his wife. So he was letting me know he was unhappy. Maybe I was supposed to say, ‘Oh, I can make you happy.’ Like, get out of here. He’s a sneaky link!"

Despite not knowing the whole story and having watched the latest season, Candiace believed that they could get past their issues and not put the RHUGT cast members go through their own “domestic drama.”

Gizelle opens up about Candiace while in conversation with Ricky Cornish of the Advocate Channel

The RHUGT season 3 cast member from Potomac told Ricky Cornish that the other girls wanted the first day to be “relaxing” but she was not having it. Cornish commented on how the Potomac drama between her and Candiace Bassett carried over into the Peacock show and asked if she was disappointed that she and her RHOP castmate couldn't get along in Thailand.

Gizelle Byrant said:

"It was disappointing because she kept bringing it up."

She added that it was over and done, and that they had “beat the dead horse” and felt that it was “unnecessary” for Candiace to keep bringing it up. The RHUGT cast member added that the Potomac housewife just wants to be a victim.

When asked whether they’ll ever be on good terms, the reality star said that she has no desire to hash things out with her.

Tune in on Thursday, March 23 to watch the season premiere of RHUGT season 3 on Peacock.

