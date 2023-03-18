Candiace Dillard Bassett's net worth explored ahead of her appearance in RHUGT season 3

If you're a die-hard fan of RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), then you're in for some good news. The new season of RHUGT is here in 2023, focusing on the regions of Thailand and learning about the culture, food, and exotic places there. And yes, how could you forget the drama?

The trailer has already been released, giving viewers a preview of what they can expect. Viewers will see actress and producer Candiace Dillard Bassett join this group of eight housewives.

In 2018, Dillard Bassett married Chris Bassett, a chef and mixologist who creates and implements food and cocktail programs. In addition to winning pageants and appearing at award shows, she has amassed wealth valued at $4.5 million through hard work.

Candiace Dillard Bassett has been crowned Miss United States 2013

The singer-songwriter, television personality, and actress has displayed her talent in several ways, from her appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018 to her debut album, Deep Space, in 2021. According to CheatSheet, Candiace Dillard Bassett's net worth is estimated to be $4.5 million.

She also has political experience, having contributed to Barack Obama's 2012 campaign. Her pageant experience includes Sunburst, National American Miss, National Miss American Coed, Georgia Miss American Coed, Miss Maryland USA, and Miss District of Columbia USA.

She competed in the Miss District of Columbia USA for two years, winning the title in 2013 after finishing 2nd in 2012. Her next stop was at RHOP, where she joined the third season. She showcased her beautiful wedding to Chris Bassett in the fourth season of the show, which premiered on May 5, 2019.

Further, she expanded her brand to help women achieve their dreams by creating Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting. Besides this, she is the co-founder of a hair label line named Prima Hair Collection, as well as the co-owner of Chateau Salon Suites.

Dillard Bassett is now all set for her new appearance on RHUGT. With the trailer released on February 24th, Candiace Dillard Bassett has made quite a splash, sparking a bit of drama for the show as well as conflicts with other cast members.

The third season of RHUGT will premiere on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Fans can catch the latest episode of RHUGT season 3 on Peacock on March 23 at 3.01 am ET. In addition to Candiace Dillard Bassett, we'll be seeing Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Nepola, and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami.

Also attending are Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of New York City, and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

