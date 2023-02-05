Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 finale release date and air time

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 is all set to air its finale episode on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode is set to feature cast members addressing major issues that transpired during the season, which will lead to multiple confrontations and arguments. The ladies are also set to involve themselves in allegations and rumors, creating significant drama for viewers.

The RHOP season finale will end what has been one of the most dramatic seasons in the franchise. Marital issues, rumors, scandals and fractured friendships have been a central theme and as this installment comes to a close, the ladies are going to mend any impending issues as well as end the episode with more rumors about fellow castmates. Viewers will have to tune in to witness all the drama.

Season 7 of RHOP has been extremely popular amongst viewers who have addressed their thoughts on the show openly on social media. Cast members include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Mia Thornton, and Jacqueline Blake.

RHOP season 7 finale will have the ladies discuss more rumors and issues

The season finale episode of RHOP will give some ladies closure on issues that have transpired throughout the season while also bringing newer rumors and allegations that will be left for the cast to address in the reunion episodes. The final episode of the dramatic series will promise to end on a high note but will also leave viewers with many questions about what to expect next.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled A Grande Finale, reads:

"Ashley lands her dream home, with a little help; Robyn makes an unexpected change to her wedding plans; Gizelle reveals her health diagnosis; Karen and Charrisse have a showdown at Candiace's music video reveal party; Mia confronts Karen."

While this RHOP installment has already provided viewers and loyal fans with a lot of drama, there is more to come in the season finale. A few preview clips released by Bravo on their website tease a lot of content that will have viewers tune in to see how it all ends.

Ashley Darby was seen on a lunch date with her son Dean as she ordered some hot tea and pizza. She talked about putting an offer on a house she liked and told her son about moving in soon. In a conversation with her mother on FaceTime, the star explained that she was buying the house with her ex-husband Michael Darby.

In a confessional, the RHOP star said:

"At face value, to buy a property with someone who I'm divorcing, yes, that does sound counterintuitive and dumb. But I do feel like financially it's a better decision for me."

In another preview clip, Gizelle was seen spending some time with her daughter when she confessed to going on a date with good friend Steve. While her girls were already expecting it, she also updated them about her health condition and that she was going to have to undergo a hysterectomy.

Meanwhile, Candiace will be seen hosting a party for the video release of her song Insecure (feat. Trina) and inviting all of her fellow RHOP castmates for the same. The ladies will be seen hashing out past issues and engaging in new rumors while also enjoying the party.

While Ashley wants to talk it out with Chris over the latter allegedly flirting with her friend Deborah, Candiace advises her against it. However, when she addresses it, Chris claps back at her for making false accusations. Meanwhile, Charrisse and Karen are seen getting into another argument after the former spread a rumor that the Grand Dame was involved with a man with "blue eyes."

Mia also addresses the rumors with Karen on a video call after talking to her about being involved with the hotel owner's best friend at Candiace's party.

RHOP season 7 has been a dramatic watch for viewers. While some fans loved watching the ladies, others slammed some cast members for spreading false rumors while hiding truths about their own issues. Viewers might get some answers to their questions as the ladies hash it out in the dramatic reunion.

Don't forget to tune in to the season finale on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

