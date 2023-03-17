RHOA star Porsha Williams’ net worth explored ahead of her appearance in RHUGT season 3

The upcoming Thursday, March 23, 2023, marks the premiere of the third season of RHUGT (Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip). Eight housewives will be exploring Thailand's food, culture, and exotic landscapes during this trip. The cast members come from five regions and have appeared in five different franchise series.

As the trailer suggests, this week-long vacation will be filled with drama. Porsha Williams, a television host and media personality, will also be in attendance. She was previously married to American footballer Kordell Stewart. In addition, she and her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, have a child named Pilar Jhena McKinley together.

After their engagement in May 2021, she married Simon Guobadia in November 2022, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and executive producer. A recent earnings report from Celebrity Net Worth states that Porsha Williams has amassed a 1.5 million dollar empire net worth, largely due to her appearances on various reality television shows.

Entrepreneur Porsha Williams is the granddaughter of civil rights leader Rev. Hosea Williams

Back in 2012, Porsha Williams gained fame and popularity when she appeared on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During her tenure on the show, she appeared in nine seasons. Her other credits include Fox's Star, HBO's Insecure, and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming in 2017.

Being the granddaughter of philanthropist and civil rights leader, Rev. Hosea Williams, she is involved with many charitable organizations to help the less fortunate. Co-hosting Dish Nation and Two Can Play That Game has also earned her fame. Moreover, the TV One series Steppin' Back to Love amazed fans with her acting skills.

She recently married Simon Guobadia in a traditional Nigerian ceremony that followed native law and customs. Their second wedding took place the following day in an American ceremony.

Before the wedding, she spoke about her excitement in an interview with People magazine.

"I am ridiculously excited. I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited."

Prior to this, Simon Guobadia was married to Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Falynn Guobadia. Having gotten married in 2019, they separated in 2021.

Porsha Williams' appearance in the upcoming series of RHUGT season 3 is making waves, with the trailer for the show being quite popular.

RHUGT season 3 trailer features a fight between Candice Dillard and Porsha Williams

The third season of RHUGT will premiere on Peacock on March 23. This season's cast members include Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Echevarria from The Real Housewives of Miami.

Additionally, we will see Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of New York City, and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Towards the beginning of the RHUGT trailer, the clip mentions, "It's eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?". However, as evident from the trailer, a lot of drama ensues. A second clip even shows Dillard Bassett criticizing Williams' marriage.

In the course of the clip, Bassett also criticized Porsha Williams of cheating:

“Y’all became friends. And two minutes later, you and her husband were dating. You stole somebody’s man.”

The trailer for RHUGT also featured some conflicts between Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, the Real Housewives of Miami besties. However, this is just a small sampling of what is in store for RHUGT this upcoming season.

Watch the premiere of RHUGT season 3 on Peacock on March 23.

