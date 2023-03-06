"Keep going Candiace": RHOP fans understand Candiace's comments towards Gizelle about "white privilege"

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired the final part of its season 7 reunion on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on issues that transpired during the season. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama over the course of the episode.

In the final part of the RHOP reunion, Candiace slammed Gizelle for making alleged accusations about her husband Chris Bassett. She expressed how Gizelle's proximity to "whiteness" gave her the privilege to make allegations. While cast members slammed Candiace for her comments, fans understood where the star was coming from. One tweeted:

Season 7 of the hit franchise has received its fair share of praise and criticism from viewers, who have voiced their opinions on social media. Cast members include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Mia Thornton, and Jacqueline Blake.

Candiace and Chris address their concerns towards Gizelle on RHOP reunion

Tonight's episode of RHOP began with the ladies discussing the issues that transpired on the season. Host Andy Cohen opened up the floor for questioning and the cast hashed out their problems and addressed their concerns towards certain dynamics that were the focal point of the season.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion Part 3, reads:

"Ashley and Candiace discuss what led to the dissolution of their once burgeoning friendship; the husbands join and Chris confronts Gizelle about the accusations she made against him; Karen faces off against Charrisse and sets the record straight."

In RHOP season 7, Gizelle alleged that Candiace's husband Chris made her uncomfortable when the duo spoke in her room after last season's reunion. She also felt that he needed to "apologize for what he did." As the househusbands joined the ladies in the final part of the reunion, Chris decided to address the matter.

While he understood that he might have made Gizelle feel uncomfortable, he also noted that he had nothing to apologize to her for, because it was due to nothing that "he did."

While Gizelle felt that he participated in a situation that made her uncomfortable, Chris felt that if he apologized, it would mean that he had done something wrong, which he hadn't.

The issue began with Chris' DM to Ashley on social media, which had the latter bringing up the problem. However, Chris and Candiace failed to understand why Gizelle had to wait for over 5 months to bring it to Candiace's attention in front of the cameras.

After Candiace's album release event on RHOP, Chris sent Gizelle a DM and confessed to understanding how he could have made her feel uncomfortable but stuck to his stance that he did nothing wrong. When Gizelle contradicted the same, Candiace said:

"This is unbelievable. It's disgusting. You're a garbage individual. You have no soul. That fact that you will sit up here and act as if you are the victim. You are the reason that women cannot come forward with s**ual assault and s**ual misconduct allegations."

The RHOP star further continued:

"Because you sit up here with your privileged white looking a** and you think you can say whatever the f*** you want to say and no one is going to bat an eyelash."

When the cast explained to Candiace that she was taking it too far, the latter disagreed and said:

"Your proximity to whiteness helps you to want to sit up here and tell these lies."

RHOP cast members slammed Candiace for re-introducing colorism to the group.

Fans understand Candiace's comments towards Gizelle on RHOP

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about Candiace's comments. They explained that Candiace was only trying to help them understand the difference between how a dark-skinned and light-skinned individual is perceived while making allegations.

Check out what they have to say.

Y. @yemiiii199 Ashley, Candiace cannot be a reverse colorist so please dead this narrative now #RHOP Ashley, Candiace cannot be a reverse colorist so please dead this narrative now #RHOP https://t.co/FGhCYDVmS2

sociallystacij @SociallyStaciJ Candiace was right and I’m glad she didn’t apologize. We’re not going to act like just because Gizelle doesn’t identify as white that she doesn’t possess a certain proximity to whiteness. That’s why they needed a moderator. But apparently, Candiace was outvoted. #RHOP Candiace was right and I’m glad she didn’t apologize. We’re not going to act like just because Gizelle doesn’t identify as white that she doesn’t possess a certain proximity to whiteness. That’s why they needed a moderator. But apparently, Candiace was outvoted. #RHOP

Hummmmm! @melaninlove87 #rhop just died for me. I see why people are done with this show. The way this cast waited to pick apart what Candiace said shows the problem. Gizelle can be vague and inflammatory but they attacked Candiace for RESPONDING to the disgusting stuff Gizelle did and said all season! #rhop just died for me. I see why people are done with this show. The way this cast waited to pick apart what Candiace said shows the problem. Gizelle can be vague and inflammatory but they attacked Candiace for RESPONDING to the disgusting stuff Gizelle did and said all season!

girl.tech @TaeLandon All these white passing women getting angry that Candiace called out Gizelle’s privilege … checks out #RHOP All these white passing women getting angry that Candiace called out Gizelle’s privilege … checks out #RHOP

Mihrimah| FS | Xanaxyra Targaryen🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS Candiace: “you are a garbage individual and have no soul and you are the reason women can’t come forward cause you make fake reports and sit there with your colorist privilege !!!! YESSSSS CANDIACE!!!! GET her!!!! #rhop Candiace: “you are a garbage individual and have no soul and you are the reason women can’t come forward cause you make fake reports and sit there with your colorist privilege !!!! YESSSSS CANDIACE!!!! GET her!!!! #rhop https://t.co/gTdLs0ny1T

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Every single time Candiace makes a valid point every always resorts to tone policing. #RHOP #RHOP Reunion Every single time Candiace makes a valid point every always resorts to tone policing. #RHOP #RHOPReunion

gabrielle @Bassicallyme_ #RHOPReunion I LOVE how Candiace puts that bass in her voice when delivering insults to Giselle. She CLEARS every time!! #rhop I LOVE how Candiace puts that bass in her voice when delivering insults to Giselle. She CLEARS every time!! #rhop #RHOPReunion https://t.co/qLQVbLxLu4

Danielle 2/12 ♒️🇯🇲😷 @Dani_Knope Light skinned Black women do benefit from their lighter skin giving them the benefit of the doubt. Candiace initially, as she admitted, said it in an inflammatory way, but she’s right. They’re believed and the world burns. If Chris wasn’t white, this would hurt him more too #rhop Light skinned Black women do benefit from their lighter skin giving them the benefit of the doubt. Candiace initially, as she admitted, said it in an inflammatory way, but she’s right. They’re believed and the world burns. If Chris wasn’t white, this would hurt him more too #rhop

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Wendy failed Candiace in that moment. YOU KNOW I LOVE THEM BOTH!! I DO!! But Wendy fumbled. That was the moment to say “this is EXACTLY what we’re talking about” because Candiace SPOKE BIG FACTS!! #RHOP #RHOP Reunion Wendy failed Candiace in that moment. YOU KNOW I LOVE THEM BOTH!! I DO!! But Wendy fumbled. That was the moment to say “this is EXACTLY what we’re talking about” because Candiace SPOKE BIG FACTS!! #RHOP #RHOPReunion

Long rolling hills of necks @rodneythavoice Just because Candiace is married to a white man doesn’t mean she no longer sees, and acknowledges how the world works against black people and those with dark skin. Yes, Candiace can still call out Gizelle and her proximity to whiteness while being married to a white man. #RHOP Just because Candiace is married to a white man doesn’t mean she no longer sees, and acknowledges how the world works against black people and those with dark skin. Yes, Candiace can still call out Gizelle and her proximity to whiteness while being married to a white man. #RHOP https://t.co/bVerfsGKpd

Regina May @RMay1st The fact that they’re forcing Candiace to fix what she said and no one else is forcing Gizelle to fix her statements is in fact colorism #RHOP The fact that they’re forcing Candiace to fix what she said and no one else is forcing Gizelle to fix her statements is in fact colorism #RHOP

bobby. @KevinBobby I understand exactly what Candiace was saying and why she said it. The delivery was absolutely INSANE but a point was made. #RHOP I understand exactly what Candiace was saying and why she said it. The delivery was absolutely INSANE but a point was made. #RHOP https://t.co/zkvso3RIPH

Omar🤴🏽 @0mar30rtiz I don’t disagree with what Candiace said. I understood what was said 100%. #RHOP I don’t disagree with what Candiace said. I understood what was said 100%. #RHOP https://t.co/PRWwLmC5GE

Gucci @effyouimgucci I don’t think there was ANYTHING wrong with what Candiace said. It’s absolutely true. The light skin girls proximity to whiteness allows for them to get away with behavior that Wendy and Candiace could never do. #RHOP I don’t think there was ANYTHING wrong with what Candiace said. It’s absolutely true. The light skin girls proximity to whiteness allows for them to get away with behavior that Wendy and Candiace could never do. #RHOP

Tay @llcooltay__ Seems as though the ladies of Potomac that pass the paper bag test think “reverse colorism” is a thing. They may not have explicitly stated that, but my deductive reasoning skills say that’s the case based off that interaction. It’s not and Candiace said what she said! #rhop Seems as though the ladies of Potomac that pass the paper bag test think “reverse colorism” is a thing. They may not have explicitly stated that, but my deductive reasoning skills say that’s the case based off that interaction. It’s not and Candiace said what she said! #rhop

Season 7 of RHOP has seen a lot of drama with every episode that has aired in the past couple of months. Now that the season has officially come to an end, a lot of issues have been left unresolved. Viewers will have to wait and find out if there is another season or if there's more to come.

RHOP aired Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

