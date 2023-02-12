Summer House season 7 release date and air time on Bravo

Summer House will return with another season in February 2023. The upcoming season will feature housemates as they return for another summer that will last till Labor Day, with conflicts, brawls, wild fun, and mayhem.

Bravo’s press release reads:

"Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer."

Summer House season 7 is set to premiere on Monday, February 13, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

What to expect from Summer House season 7

In the upcoming season of Summer House, the housemates return for an intense summer, starting on February 13. Familiar and unfamiliar faces will spend the summer together while, among other things, navigating their friendships and relationships.

In a promo uploaded to Bravo, multiple cast members are making their way to the house where they’ll spend the summer together. In the clip, Lindsey reveals that they moved in two weeks ago. Kyle and Amanda are shown getting into their car and driving off. Kyle has long been a cast member who needs to mature, but he intends to do so this year. Gaby and Paige can be seen in the video as well. Paige is giving her the rundown on who all are currently dating.

In the clip, Kyle states that the Hampton house, which has nine rooms, can only legally have five. As a result, four rooms cannot be used, and it appears the cast of Summer House will have to share rooms in the upcoming season.

In the first-look clip of season 7, an interviewer asks multiple cast members to describe the summer, and the words that can come up are shocking and mayhem. The clip teases several fights and arguments between friends as well as couples. Lindsey and Danielle are seen arguing about something, and Lindsey asks the cast member why she needs her blessing.

The latter said:

"What you’re saying is absolute crazypants to me."

Later, the two are seen arguing again, and according to Lindsey, Danielle bashes her throughout the season, but Danielle claims that she doesn’t talk about her to other people but that she says things to her face. Gaby was soon spotted crying on the floor, with two cast members hugging and comforting her following this interaction.

The clip further shows the female cast members at dinner, where Gaby opens up about one of her past relationships and tells the group that they dated for four years. This was followed by a revelation that he cheated on her with Danielle.

Amanda and Kyle talk about having a baby in the clip, and she tells him that they can’t get pregnant at the moment and wonders if something is wrong. She is also seen hugging Kyle as he gets emotional. Also in the spotlight are Paige and Craig, who are in a long-distance relationship. Paige feels like there’s too much pressure as her boyfriend asks her to get engaged in the next six months.

Tune in on Monday, February 13, at 9 pm ET to see what happens next in Summer House season 7.

