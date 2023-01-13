“I'm devastated” – Summer House fans react to Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera feud in season 7 trailer

Summer House is all set to return to Bravo this year with a brand new season and a fresh lineup of cast members, along with old ones.

Bravo recently released the trailer for Summer House season 7, leaving fans in shock. The video confirmed rumors of a fallout between Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera. Fans were devastated to see the two best friends feud in the trailer.

cinnycin @princessCPF

#SummerHouse Honestly, it's really embarrassing the level of panic I feel about there being a demise of Lindsay and Danielle's friendship? Why do I care so much? I'm devastated. Honestly, it's really embarrassing the level of panic I feel about there being a demise of Lindsay and Danielle's friendship? Why do I care so much? I'm devastated. #SummerHouse

Lindsay, who has seldom been a favorite to any of the female cast members, shared a close bond with Danielle. In the upcoming season, the two will be seen fighting mostly over Lindsay’s love life.

Fans are curious to find out what happened between Lindsay and Danielle

Since last year, rumors of Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s feud have been doing the rounds. During BravoCon 2022, Lindsay hinted that she was not in contact with her Summer House co-star anymore.

In the recently released season 7 trailer, the two ladies were seen fighting over Lindsay’s relationship with Carl Radke. For those unaware, the latter and Danielle used to date.

While their feud upset some fans, some were curious about what happened between them.

Take a look at the fan reactions to the Lindsay-Danielle drama:

Gibson Johns @gibsonoma The Lindsay and Danielle fallout genuinely makes me so sad. I’m intrigued to see what happens and how it all plays out, but I really wish they were still friends. #SummerHouse The Lindsay and Danielle fallout genuinely makes me so sad. I’m intrigued to see what happens and how it all plays out, but I really wish they were still friends. #SummerHouse

Sam Fitz @SamFitz4490 I can’t handle the divide between my girls Lindsey and Danielle. #SummerHouse I can’t handle the divide between my girls Lindsey and Danielle. #SummerHouse

T @FletchSaidThat



I KNEW the Lindsay and Danielle fallout was related to Lindsay’s & Carl’s relationship. The trailer is giving “Danielle’s a hater” but I know it’s not that simple because the trailer = snippets, not the full picture. Okay now that I’ve watched the #SummerHouse trailer…I KNEW the Lindsay and Danielle fallout was related to Lindsay’s & Carl’s relationship. The trailer is giving “Danielle’s a hater” but I know it’s not that simple because the trailer = snippets, not the full picture. Okay now that I’ve watched the #SummerHouse trailer…I KNEW the Lindsay and Danielle fallout was related to Lindsay’s & Carl’s relationship. The trailer is giving “Danielle’s a hater” but I know it’s not that simple because the trailer = snippets, not the full picture.

HRH @shelosthercool #summerhouse genuinely not looking forward to Danielle and Lindsay break up season genuinely not looking forward to Danielle and Lindsay break up season 😕 #summerhouse https://t.co/BXKvarLXek

Archie ☮️ @archie2445 Without Danielle, Lindsay doesn't have any friendships with the other women. If you're constantly having issues with people, it can't be everyone else. I am glad to see Danielle's friendship with the other women blossom. #SummerHouse Without Danielle, Lindsay doesn't have any friendships with the other women. If you're constantly having issues with people, it can't be everyone else. I am glad to see Danielle's friendship with the other women blossom. #SummerHouse

Miss Informed Podcast @missinformedpd @ilovegarbagetv @dailybravomail I’ve always felt that Danielle has been a great friend to Lindsay (always riding for her no matter what) but Linds hasn’t been great friend to Danielle. & I think Danielle was truly hurt when Linds got with Carl because the dated first.She tried to get let it go but.. #summerhouse @ilovegarbagetv @dailybravomail I’ve always felt that Danielle has been a great friend to Lindsay (always riding for her no matter what) but Linds hasn’t been great friend to Danielle. & I think Danielle was truly hurt when Linds got with Carl because the dated first.She tried to get let it go but..#summerhouse

Vanderpump Rules @PumpRulesBravo I like Danielle but going against Lindsay for those mean girls? That’s not cute… smh #SummerHouse I like Danielle but going against Lindsay for those mean girls? That’s not cute… smh #SummerHouse

At the beginning of the Summer House season 7 trailer, Danielle described the season as “shocking.” The clip then switched to a scene between her and Lindsay, where the latter asked Danielle:

“Why do I need your blessing?”

The 33-year-old reality TV star replied:

“What you're saying is absolute crazy pants to me.”

This was just the beginning of the fallout between the two best friends. Throughout the trailer, Danielle warns Lindsay about moving too fast with Carl in their relationship. This seems to have irked Lindsay, leading to heated arguments.

In another scene, while speaking to Lindsay, Danielle says:

“To get engaged right now would be crazy.”

The 36-year-old Summer House star responded:

“Maybe we won't get engaged when it's appropriate for you.”

The trailer further showed several moments where the two were seen fighting. Towards the end, Danielle was seen crying and exclaimed:

“This is beyond repair.”

The rest of the female cast members were also seen consoling Danielle in the trailer.

When will Summer House season 7 premiere on Bravo?

Summer House season 7 will premiere on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

In addition to Lindsay, Danielle and Carl, the upcoming season will feature Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, and Ciara Miler. The newcomers in season 7 include Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod.

While some old friends, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also join the cast, Paige’s boyfriend Craig Conover (Southern Charm) will also appear for a few episodes.

The season 7 trailer featured tension brewing between Paige and Craig. Another couple, Amanda and her husband Kyle, were also seen having a serious conversation about fertility issues.

The official synopsis of season 7 reads:

“Summer should be fun and this year is no exception! Mya, Amanda, Kyle, Paige, Lindsay, Ciara, Danielle and Carl are joined by three single newbies – Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod – as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. Will the new energy cause more drama or help heal old wounds?”

Apart from the drama, the cast members will be seen having a lot of fun in the Hamptons. Last year, Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, and Alex Wach exited the show and thus will not be a part of the upcoming seasons.

Summer House season 7 will air new episodes on Mondays from February 13 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes