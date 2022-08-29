When did Lindsay Hubbard x Carl Radke start dating officially? Summer House couple’s relationship timeline explored as they got engaged

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are engaged. According to a report by PEOPLE, it was a private proposal at Southampton's Dune Beach and was filmed for the upcoming season of Summer House.

Carl convinced Lindsay that the two were going to a bonfire as a pretext before he planned to pop the question. However, when the couple, who have officially been dating since the beginning of 2022 reached the location, Lindsay was greeted with an intimate picnic. The picnic followed an elaborate and romantic proposal.

Carl said that he snuck the ring in a beach bag that he carried with him and asked Lindsay to marry him as he said, "Our love story was just beginning." To his question, Lindsay said, "A thousand times, yes!"

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke relationship explored

Lindsay and Carl were part of the OG cast of the Bravo show when it premiered in the summer of 2017. During their fourth outing to the Hamptons in 2019, they tried to turn their friendship into romance.

However, issues crept up between the two when Carl confessed that he didn't want to be in a serious relationship with the Summer House star. Later, he even asked a fitness instructor out while Lindsay was present there.

Lindsay took to Instagram to speak up about the issue and Carl confessed that alcohol might have played a big part in making the decision. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight while promoting season 4 of Summer House and said:

"Lindsay’s a beautiful girl. Like, you’re drinking, having fun, I’m single … and they say date your best friend. Usually, that goes well. There were a few mornings when I woke up and didn’t even know what happened the night before.”

Later, the Summer House duo continued their friendship and had each other's backs through all the difficult times. Lindsay was there to support Carl as he reeled from the death of his brother in the fifth season of the show.

In October 2021, Carl publicly announced that he had marked 10 months of sobriety.

Soon after this, their relationship began making headlines once again as they shared pictures of themselves together on social media. The two even wore a couple's costumes on Halloween. Finally, in January 2022, Carl revealed to US Weekly that the couple were officially dating.

He said:

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good. We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years]. … I mean, we make each other laugh like crazy. I’ve never felt more myself around someone than her. And for me, that’s powerful.”

The Summer House star also revealed that things turned romantic between the two towards the end of production on season 6 in September 2021. Carl, however, also mentioned that he was initially scared as Lindsay was his best friend and noted:

“There’s just been more feelings. We hang out all the time. I can’t tell you how many friends of ours have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know …’ Like, deep down, always wondering [about] me and Lindsay. And I ran from that for some reason. I was scared cause dating your best friend is really freaking scary.”

Since then, they have hung out together, gone on vacations, spent time with each other's families and made appearances on award shows and red carpets together. In May 2022, the couple revealed to US Weekly that they were planning on moving in together.

Carl revealed that they were moving into a "whole new space" and that they were "very serious, in love and very happy." The 37-year-old said:

"We're really excited to start our next chapter together. Living together is a big step, but we've basically been doing it for the last year, just switching into each other's apartments here and there."

Other Summer House cast members were also present to celebrate the special occasion. They included Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Mya Allen and Andrea Denver.

Per PEOPLE, Carl popped the question with a "sparkling Nicole Rose ring featuring a 3.5-carat square brilliant cut cushion with two half-moon diamonds on the side."

The couple then went to the Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant to celebrate along with friends and family. This also included Hubbard's dad and step-mom, who had flown in from Florida to join the couple on their special day.

