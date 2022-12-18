"We haven't spoken at all": Amanda Batula addresses relationship with Lindsay Hubbard after her WWHL appearance

Amanda Batula addressed where she stands with fellow Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard after her appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen sparked strong reactions from the latter.

The duo made headlines after Amanda alleged that Lindsay tended to be rude to their fans when she's "caught off-guard." The publicist was not happy with her fellow castmate's comments and refuted her claims on several occasions on social media while also shading Amanda.

In an interview with US Weekly, Amanda opened up about her current relationship with her Summer House co-star and said:

"We don’t stand. We haven’t spoken at all."

Lindsay recently made an appearance alongside her fiance Carl Radke on season 2 of Winter House when she, once again, became a central narrative when Austen alleged to cast members that she had made inappropriate gestures towards him on the night of Kyle and Amanda's wedding. It was also at that time that Carl decided to give their relationship another go.

Amanda Batula speaks up about her relationship with Lindsay Hubbard

In the interview with US Weekly, Amanda broke her silence on her comments during WWHL with Andy Cohen. She noted that it was the show's format and the structure that expected her to be entertaining that led to her comments, but she didn't realize it could hurt Lindsay this badly. Amanda said:

“Listen, you sit in that seat on Watch What Happens Live, and you play these games and you wanna be entertaining and fun and silly and spill the tea and you don’t always think. It’s hard to think on your toes in that moment of how everything you say might affect people.”

She further stated that it was not her intention to upset and hurt Lindsay and if she knew about it, then she wouldn't have done it or gotten along with Andy on the question. The Winter House star admitted to feeling bad about the incident. Amanda, however, also said that host Andy Cohen pushed for an answer out of her.

"I was just trying to, I don’t know, like, spill the tea or be shady or whatever it is — but I didn’t even say it. I didn’t say it. I stared at that screen, and I was gonna easily be like, ‘No one here.’ I was done after that. He kept going and [Andy] kept pushing and I was like, ‘OK, OK, maybe.’"

Lindsay, for her part, had addressed the issue on social media after Amanda's appearance. The Summer House star explained her stance where she noted that she was always supportive of her fellow co-stars and never rude to her fans. In her appearance on Katie Maloney's You’re Gonna Love Me podcast in November 2022, the publicist relayed her concerns and said:

“I am out and about. Like, I have a lot of engagements on the streets of New York because that is what we do. I think more than most, I am out there. I go to concerts, and I go to sporting events. I am just out there. For every 100 times I walk out of my house, Amanda walks out once."

Amanda also clarified that Lindsay wasn't rude at public events, including BravoCon 2022 or any of the Loverboy events hosted by their respective partners, Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke. She said:

“She was wonderful from my experience at BravoCon and she’s been wonderful to fans at all the Loverboy events. That was never what I was saying. And she’s right. We would’ve never, ever, ever let her go to a Loverboy event if she was rude right at them and she’s not.”

Amanda isn't the only co-star Lindsay has had issues with as the upcoming season of Summer House will document the publicist's falling out with former best friend Danielle Olivera. In the interview, Amanda revealed that viewers will have to wait and watch the season to find out what transpired as there were conversations between the two friends that fellow cast members weren't aware of.

