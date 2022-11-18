"Austen is messy": Fans slam Austen Kroll after his revelation about Lindsay Hubbard on Winter House

Winter House aired a brand new episode on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending some quality time with each other over the two weeks at Stowe, Vermont, but also get embroiled in multiple arguments and conflicts over past issues. The episode also saw Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke pay a visit to their friends, where they were reciprocrated with joy and awkwardness.

Ahead of their visit, Austen revealed that Linsday had made inappropriate gestures towards him the day she and Carl decided to give their relationship another shot. Fans slammed him for giving out intimate or unnecessary details to create drama. One tweeted:

Season 2 of the hit reality series has been dramatic since its premiere. Cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

The official synopsis of the episode titled, Friendships on Ice, reads:

"With Lindsay and Carl's arrival to Stowe, Kyle, Amanda and Luke are excited to see their besties; Jason hopes to find closure; Austen focuses on mending his broken friendship with Lindsay."

Austen makes a revealation about Lindsay on Winter House

On tonight's episode of Winter House, the cast members continued their vacation and awaited Lindsay and Carl's arrival. Ahead of the same, Austen had some revelations to fellow cast mates. He revealed that Lindsay had made inappropriate gestures towards him at the night of Kyle and Amanda's wedding, which was aired on Season 6 of Summer House.

Lindsay and Carl were previously in a relationship, however, it didn't last long and they decided to remain friends. The latter was a completely different person on Summer House last year after he went through his sobriety journey. The duo connected deeper on the show and confessed their feelings at Kyle and Amanda's wedding and decided to give their relationship another try.

With Austen's revelation about Lindsay, there was a lot to uncover. The duo had a connection on Winter House last year, where she confessed to "being in love" with him. However, things ultimately panned out between her and Jason, with her being pregnant and also having a miscarriage later. These dynamics left a lot of awkwardness with the couple's arrival in the house.

Austen revealed that Lindsay had touched him inappropriately after she joined him to his room as he left Kyle and Amanda's wedding. His fellow cast members noted that it was on the same day that she agreed to give her relationship with Carl another shot. Amanda was visibly shocked at the revelation as viewers witnessed some flashback scenes to the Summer House season last year.

Ahead of Lindsay's arrival on Winter House, Austen was nervous to meet her. After his revealtion, he stated that Carl has been a good friend and extremely kind, and this incident was making him feel bad for his friend.

While Lindsay was emotional while talking about her relationship with Carl in a confessional, Jason was still mourning his relationship with her and the fact that they had a miscarriage last year. In a confessional, Jason explained that he was happy to know that he was having a kid, but it was extremely short lived.

Fans slam Austen revealing intimate details on Winter House

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Luke. They felt that Lindsay was single when they connected, so there was no reason to make this an issue or feel bad for Carl. Check out what they have to say.

Bravo F*ckery @bravofuckery See this is why Austen will always be disliked… just like Ciara said “you just throw out a loose grenade” what was the reason? #WinterHouse See this is why Austen will always be disliked… just like Ciara said “you just throw out a loose grenade” what was the reason? #WinterHouse

You Betta Watch Those B Words @Saruhhhhhhhh_ Austen telling Amanda, Paige, & Ciara about what happened with him & Lindsay is messy as hell & i just know people gone blame the girls #winterhouse Austen telling Amanda, Paige, & Ciara about what happened with him & Lindsay is messy as hell & i just know people gone blame the girls #winterhouse

CleverlyChloé @CleverlyChloe



Carl and Lindsay are together and fine. Austen, what does it matter? Why are u throwing this out there?Carl and Lindsay are together and fine. #WinterHouse Austen, what does it matter? Why are u throwing this out there? Carl and Lindsay are together and fine. #WinterHouse

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #winterhouse Austen running to tell the girls this story right before Hubbs gets there… @BravoTV Austen running to tell the girls this story right before Hubbs gets there… @BravoTV #winterhouse

hL @aaych_jo These people have come for Lindsey saying she reveals gossip that is detrimental to peoples’ relationships on tv; is austen not doing the same thing?? He’s knows about this for 6 months. The hypocrisy is unreal. #WinterHouse These people have come for Lindsey saying she reveals gossip that is detrimental to peoples’ relationships on tv; is austen not doing the same thing?? He’s knows about this for 6 months. The hypocrisy is unreal. #WinterHouse https://t.co/jVjUXl7UWR

dramabananna @dramabananna These dummies asking why Lindsay asked Austen to not tell about “the incident” if she wasn’t exclusive with Carl yet… Maybe because it was private, whether it happened or not? Do they want to promote it? Sell it to Page Six? #WinterHouse These dummies asking why Lindsay asked Austen to not tell about “the incident” if she wasn’t exclusive with Carl yet… Maybe because it was private, whether it happened or not? Do they want to promote it? Sell it to Page Six? #WinterHouse https://t.co/xAG0yP3mtc

Bl00dymary 🌊 @Tracy_McMorgan #SummerHouse Lindsey and Carl got serious in October- who care if she touched Austen’s crotch the month before? I mean, am I wrong? This is stupid. #WinterHouse Lindsey and Carl got serious in October- who care if she touched Austen’s crotch the month before? I mean, am I wrong? This is stupid. #WinterHouse #SummerHouse https://t.co/w1aqlIMfBF

EAO @emma_oyomba Also, Austen could’ve absolutely had this Convo with Lindsay pre #WinterHouse . Why is he going and telling everyone knowing full well him and Lindsay are a little rocky and he doesn’t want drama/wants to repair their friendship? Also, Austen could’ve absolutely had this Convo with Lindsay pre #WinterHouse. Why is he going and telling everyone knowing full well him and Lindsay are a little rocky and he doesn’t want drama/wants to repair their friendship?

EAO @emma_oyomba Ok so Carl & Lindsay were beginning to explore their romantic relationship at Kyle & Amanda’s wedding and then Lindsay apparently had her hand on Austen’s d*** when he woke up later that night…. Am I missing where Lindsay did something wrong? She was single!! #WinterHouse Ok so Carl & Lindsay were beginning to explore their romantic relationship at Kyle & Amanda’s wedding and then Lindsay apparently had her hand on Austen’s d*** when he woke up later that night…. Am I missing where Lindsay did something wrong? She was single!! #WinterHouse

Shelly Cruise @ShellyCruise Austen saying how nice Carl has been to him after spilling the tea about Lindsay is hilarious. #WinterHouse Austen saying how nice Carl has been to him after spilling the tea about Lindsay is hilarious. #WinterHouse https://t.co/gLlTRHL4k1

With the new arrivals, there are now more complicated dynamics in the scene. With the season just in its nascent stages, there is a lot more to uncover amongst the cast's relationships. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

