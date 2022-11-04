"She should break up": Winter House fans ask Paige to leave Craig

Episode 4 of Winter House season 2 aired on Thursday, November 3, on MTV at 9 pm ET.

Things got complicated between the fan-favorite couple Paige and Craig as the former did not like Craig's behavior. She wanted Craig to apologize to her for a previous fight at the dinner table, but he did not do so.

While playing a game, Paige hit her head on a table, which was violent enough for people to think she might have broken her tooth, but she did not pause and won the round. Craig, too, fell on some rocks hidden in the snow but he started to yell at others to stop playing and go home when others wanted to continue playing.

Paige felt that for the past couple of days, Craig was not behaving well and she did not want to be associated with that sort of behavior. She started crying while snowboarding because of her relationship and Amanda had to calm her down.

Paige did not feel that Craig understood other people's feelings and after seeing him behave like that, it made her want to go home. Winter House fans agreed with Paige and felt that she should break up with Craig.

"Craig is beyond immature" - Winter House fans feel Paige should tell Craig how she feels

Paige and Craig met each other at Summer House when Paige had just become single and Craig was with Natalie Hegnauer. They decided to date each other in season 6 of Summer House. They officially started their relationship in October 2021.

Winter House fans took to Twitter to slam Craig for his behavior and asked Paige to talk to him. Some of them even urged her to leave Craig and said that she could do the show on her own.

What happened on Winter House season 2 episode 4?

This week on Winter House, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval arrived on the show after the cast had a wild party. Schwartz did not tell the cast members about his divorce from Katie and treated the tour as a mini vacation.

They had special arctic games where the cast played against each other after being divided into two teams. After the games, the male members of the cast went out in the snow to make snow angels.

Amanda and other women discussed the messy condition of the house and planned to hire a cleaning lady the next day.

The episode description reads:

"Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval arrive in Stowe just in time to ease the growing tension in the share house and participate in the Arctic Games; Rachel makes the first move with Jason as Paige confides in Amanda on the slopes."

The men then headed to the hot tub where Austen revealed some intimate details to the popular stars. After that, the cast headed to a club together. Jason and Rachel were seen connecting to each other. Rachel complimented Jason for being so caring but wanted him to be more aggressive.

Jess denied being intimate with Kory, who felt that the other women did not like her. She thought that while they were sharing stuff with her initially, now they had started to become insecure of her.

Winter House airs on Bravo every Thursday at 9 pm ET. Fans can watch the episodes on the Peacock streaming website one day after the television broadcast.

